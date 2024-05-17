King Charles, Prince William 'crossed Prince Harry off list' before Nigeria trip, froze him out: expert

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

King Charles III and Prince William have put up a united front to keep their distance from Prince Harry.

The claim was made by Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," following the Duke of Sussex’s recent trip to Nigeria alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

"They have chosen to ignore Harry, to freeze him out, and to not let him get under their skin when they are facing so many critical challenges," Andersen claimed. "In a way, I think that is even sadder. It’s been said that hate isn’t the opposite of love – indifference is."

From May 10-12, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the West African nation for the first time on the invitation of its military.

"The King and Prince William are not surprised when Harry makes trips abroad, even when Meghan accompanies him," Andersen told Fox News Digital. "And I don’t get the sense they begrudge Harry [for] his ties to Africa. Charles and William have crossed Harry off their list for a plethora of reasons, but making a brief trip with one reporter and one photographer in tow isn’t one of them."

Previously, Harry was in London to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games but didn't see his father during the visit. The monarch, who returned to his official duties after being sidelined for three months with cancer, was too busy to meet up with his younger son, the spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said.

"The duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s ... commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," a statement sent to Fox News Digital read.

Harry, who has a strained relationship with his family, rushed to London in February for a very brief visit after the 75-year-old was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.

Harry, 39, has seen his father infrequently since the prince quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with his wife, Meghan, citing what they said were unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. He has since detailed his rocky relationship with his family in TV interviews, a documentary and a memoir, "Spare."

Shortly after his last quick trip to London, Harry told "Good Morning America" that he thought his father’s illness could help bring his family closer.

Royal author Tom Quinn recently told the UK’s Mirror that the king and his heir were "furious" about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip to Nigeria. Andersen said he wasn’t buying that.

"One reporter and one photographer do not a royal tour make," Andersen explained. "Harry and Meghan have significantly scaled back their entourage. They have also sought to make their appearances abroad seem as informal and unofficial-looking as possible. My sense is that they are taking pains not to appear as if they are overstepping their bounds."

"Right now, the royal family is united in its determination to act as if Harry and Meghan don’t exist," Andersen continued. "One hopes that won’t last forever, and that either William or the king will be courageous and far-sighted enough to take the olive branch Harry repeatedly extends to them. Finding a legitimate part-time royal role for Harry and his family could be a huge shot in the arm for the monarchy at a time when the royals need all the help they can get. But at the moment, it’s not looking good."

Quinn claimed to The Mirror that the Nigeria trip made the royal family "worried."

"Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there – the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled," Quinn explained. "Meghan and Harry's speeches and their whole attitude have been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals, and William and his father King Charles don’t like it one bit.

"For Charles and William, it’s as if Meghan and Harry are saying, 'We don’t need your permission to be working royals – we will do it on our own terms whenever and wherever we like.'"

Kinsey Schofield, the host of the To Di For Daily podcast, told Fox News Digital the royals weren’t surprised by the couple’s high-profile visit.

"I think the automatic assumption is that the royal family would be angered by Harry and Meghan attempting to force this half-in-half-out royal look," said Schofield. "I have reached out to several people about this, and every source tells me that it’s the exact opposite."

"The palace knows Harry and Meghan’s track record and ultimate objectives and aren’t worried about them," said Schofield. "They do not see them as a competing court. They see them as a ticking time bomb."

Schofield claimed that the royal family are distancing themselves from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because they want the public to know "that they are not associated with them, and they do not endorse their efforts."

"King Charles and Prince William are not sitting around angry over Prince Harry’s trip to Nigeria," Schofield told Fox News Digital. "Ignoring Prince Harry has brought the family a lot of much-needed peace. The royals are focused on the health of the king and the Princess of Wales [who is also battling cancer]."

"I would love to see the Sussexes stripped of their titles though," said Schofield. "I could write a book as thick as the Bible on their hypocrisy."

But not everyone agrees. Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital the Sussexes are entitled to publicly champion any causes that speak to them – with or without the monarchy’s support.

"I am not sure what Harry and Meghan have to do to allow themselves to have a private visit to a country like Nigeria," said Pelham Turner. "Perhaps wearing a sackcloth or a message around their necks saying, ‘We are not royals’ may help."

"The one problem is the royal family have to come to terms with the fact that Harry and Meghan are adored and more popular in worlds that care and share values for people of color," he explained. "Thus, if the articles are true that the king and William are furious over the visit, then many people around the world may offer a key piece of advice to them to simply ‘get a life.’"

Harry served in Afghanistan as an Apache helicopter copilot gunner, after which he founded the Invictus Games in 2014 to offer wounded veterans and service members the challenge to compete in sports events similar to the Paralympics. Nigeria was among the nations that participated in last year’s edition of the games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in Montecito with their two children.