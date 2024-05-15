King Charles, Camilla's appearance after snubbing Prince Harry shows he's 'no longer on their radar': expert

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended a service at St. Paul's Cathedral in London — one week after the royal family skipped Prince Harry's event at the same historic venue.

Charles, 75, and his wife Camilla, 76, stepped out in red robes on Wednesday for the Service of Dedication for the Order of the British Empire, which was held at the cathedral.

Last Wednesday, Harry, 36, celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games during a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul's, where his parents Charles and the late Princess Diana married in 1981. In 2014, Harry founded the Invictus Games , a multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

KING CHARLES GIVES PRINCE HARRY ‘SLAP IN THE FACE’ WITH ANNOUNCEMENT AFTER REFUSING TO SEE HIS SON: EXPERT

However, Charles and Camilla missed the anniversary service as they and other senior royal family members attended the first garden party of the season at Buckingham Palace, two miles away.

Ahead of the Invictus Games' service, it was announced that Charles would not be able to meet with his son while Harry was in the U.K. for a three-day trip to commemorate the games' 10th anniversary.

Royal expert Christopher Anderson told Fox News Digital that Charles and Camilla have indicated that Harry is "no longer on their radar" by attending the service at St. Paul's a week after snubbing the Duke of Sussex's event.

"What can one say? If Charles could get dolled up in full regalia with Camilla and make this event at St Paul's Cathedral, he certainly could have shown up a week earlier to lend support to Harry and Invictus, or at the very least spend a few minutes with his younger son at some other place of the King's choosing," Anderson said.

"A private meeting, however brief, would have been a major step in the right direction," he added.

"The King and Queen Camilla have made it abundantly and repeatedly clear that Harry is no longer on their radar. A lot of this has to do with the fact that the senior royals are in their own bubble and to a great extent incapable of seeing the big picture."

The Service of Dedication for the Order of the British Empire (OBE) is held every four years. Charles is Sovereign of the OBE, while Camilla serves as Grand Master, the order's second in command.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The hour-long service at St. Paul's was attended by 2,000 holders of honors from the U.K. and the Commonwealth, according to the Evening Standard.

The OBE was founded in 1917 by King George V to honor contributions to the U.K.'s war efforts, but it was later expanded to contributions in the arts, sciences, charitable work and public service.

Prince William, 40, did not attend the service as he was conducting an investiture ceremony while the Princess of Wales, 41, is taking time off from official royal duties while she undergoes cancer treatment.

Charles recently returned to public duties amid his own battle with an unspecified form of cancer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last week, a representative for Harry confirmed that Charles wouldn't be able to meet his son during his U.K. trip.

"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme," a representative for the Duke of Sussex told Fox News Digital.

"The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following his U.K. visit, Harry was joined by his wife Meghan Markle for a trip to Nigeria after the couple were invited to visit the African country by its Chief of Defense Staff. The pair returned to the United States on Tuesday.