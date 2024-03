Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

King Charles' cancer recovery process is "taking a little longer" than assumed, according to royal family member Peter Phillips.

Phillips, the only son of Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, admitted that His Majesty is having some difficulty with the pace of his healing time.

"I think, ultimately, he's hugely frustrated," Phillips told Sky News Australia. "He's frustrated that he can't get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do."

King Charles III was diagnosed with a form of cancer and is undergoing treatment, Buckingham Palace announced in February. A "separate issue of concern" was identified during Charles' "benign prostate enlargement" procedure at the London Clinic.

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said in a statement at the time.

The monarch was "advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties" while undergoing a series of "regular treatments," a statement from the palace said. It's unclear what cancer diagnosis Charles received.

Phillips noted, "He is very pragmatic (and) he understands that there's a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself. He is always pushing his staff and everybody – his doctors and nurses – to be able to say 'actually can I do this, can I do that?'

"So the overriding message would be that he's obviously very keen to get back to a form of normality. And he's probably frustrated that recovery is taking a little longer than probably he would want it to."

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In a video shared Friday, the Princess of Wales revealed that she, too, is battling a form of cancer, and has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful," Kate said.

Middleton has remained out of the public eye since Dec. 25. Buckingham Palace later revealed she had been admitted to a hospital for a planned abdominal surgery on Jan. 17. Since then, she has only been spotted a handful of times, sparking speculation about her whereabouts.

The Princess of Wales explained that after her abdominal surgery, it was believed her condition was "non-cancerous." However, further testing showed "cancer had been present." She was advised to begin chemotherapy by her medical team.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she continued. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

"The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."