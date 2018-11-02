Kimmel shows eighth edition of parents telling kids they ate their Halloween candy

Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday aired the annual segment where parents film the interaction while they inform their young children that they ate all of the Halloween candy.

He said parents sent in their recordings, which included the usual tantrum, which was often followed by tears. One child took the news in stride and told his mom that he would never be mad at her because she’s his mother.

When Kimmel first introduced the segment years ago, he told the audience that he assumed children would be angry at their parents, and said he was surprised at the crying.

One of the classic videos from 2011 included two brothers reacting to being told the news. The younger one reacts to news that his mother ate their peanut butter cups with a gasp: “You sneaky mom.”