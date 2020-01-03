Kim Zolciak-Biermann reveals son's terrifying go-kart accident

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is opening up about a terrifying experience that left her worried about her 4-year-old son's safety.

In an Instagram Story posted to her account this week, the "Don't Be Tardy" star advised her 3.1 million followers to always wear helmets after her son Kane was involved in a go-kart accident, according to People.

The outlet said the former Bravo star shared a series of videos and photographs showing where Kane got into an accident in their neighborhood while riding with two of her other sons, KJ and Kash.

“So, they’re riding around our neighborhood in a circle where they go all the time and I heard a bang. And I was like, ‘Kroy, what was that?’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t know.’ I start losing my s--t and I said, ‘Kroy I think he’s over there,'" the concerned mother said (via People).

"There’s this huge pile of rocks and so Kroy starts walking towards the rocks to see if Kane is there," she continued.

Zolciak-Biermann added that she stayed by her house as her husband, Kroy Biermann, checked out the scene. The reality star mom then watched her NFL player husband "take the entire go-kart and flip it with Kane inside."

Zolciak-Biermann explained that Kane's helmet, which he was wearing, was destroyed but ultimately saved his life. The 4-year-old did not sustain any "major injuries," the outlet said.

“I want you guys to understand the importance of a helmet whether they’re on a scooter or a bike or a go-kart. It ultimately saved Kane’s life. I was so distraught I poured a glass of wine and Kroy just hugged me tight and I cried,” Zolciak-Biermann told her Instagram followers, according to People.

Kane's accident came three years after Zolciak-Biermann's son, Kash, now 7, was hospitalized after being attacked by a dog in 2017. At the time, the toddler underwent an hours-long surgery and Zolciak-Biermann claimed she had "never prayed so hard" in her life.