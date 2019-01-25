Expand / Collapse search
Kim Porter, model and mother of Diddy’s children, died from pneumonia, autopsy reveals

By Julius Young | Fox News
Kim Porter, the mother of three of Diddy’s children, died from a form of pneumonia.

According to an autopsy report obtained by Fox News on Friday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner listed the 47-year-old's cause of death as lobar pneumonia – which is the inflammation of an entire lobe of the lungs.

The coroner’s report indicated Porter died from “natural” causes after she was found unresponsive in her Los Angeles-area home on the morning of Nov. 15.

DIDDY SHARES TOUCHING TRIBUTE TO LATE EX KIM PORTER ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Just a few days prior to her death, Porter was visited by a doctor after she complained of experiencing flu-like symptoms. According to the autopsy report, Porter said she was feeling “nasal congestion” with a “mild streak of blood with phlegm” during coughing – as well as intense sweats, body aches and a sore throat. Porter also had a fever of 102 degrees.

Per the report, Porter received a message from her goddaughter on Nov. 14 – just one day before her body was discovered.

On the eve of her death, Porter was “watching movies with family” and was in bed at 11:30 PM. The next morning, Porter’s goddaughter saw her at 8:30 AM, but assumed she was still sleeping. It wasn’t until housemates checked on Kim at 11:30 AM, that she was found unresponsive and paramedics were called.

DIDDY GIVES EMOTIONAL EULOGY FOR KIM PORTER AS CELEBRITY FRIENDS, FAMILY GATHER TO MOURN THE LATE MODEL

Upon inspection, investigators found a small amount of blood in Porter’s nose as well as a white froth issuing from her mouth. They also discovered a number of empty bottles of water, Pedialyte and sports drinks on a nightstand near her bed. A bowl of tomato soup was also nearby.

Following Porter’s death, Diddy shared a touching tribute to the model and actress in which he called Porter his “soulmate.”

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @Raye_SoCal.