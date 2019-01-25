Kim Porter, model and mother of Diddy’s children, died from pneumonia, autopsy reveals

Kim Porter, the mother of three of Diddy’s children, died from a form of pneumonia.

According to an autopsy report obtained by Fox News on Friday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner listed the 47-year-old's cause of death as lobar pneumonia – which is the inflammation of an entire lobe of the lungs.

The coroner’s report indicated Porter died from “natural” causes after she was found unresponsive in her Los Angeles-area home on the morning of Nov. 15.

Just a few days prior to her death, Porter was visited by a doctor after she complained of experiencing flu-like symptoms. According to the autopsy report, Porter said she was feeling “nasal congestion” with a “mild streak of blood with phlegm” during coughing – as well as intense sweats, body aches and a sore throat. Porter also had a fever of 102 degrees.

Per the report, Porter received a message from her goddaughter on Nov. 14 – just one day before her body was discovered.

On the eve of her death, Porter was “watching movies with family” and was in bed at 11:30 PM. The next morning, Porter’s goddaughter saw her at 8:30 AM, but assumed she was still sleeping. It wasn’t until housemates checked on Kim at 11:30 AM, that she was found unresponsive and paramedics were called.

Upon inspection, investigators found a small amount of blood in Porter’s nose as well as a white froth issuing from her mouth. They also discovered a number of empty bottles of water, Pedialyte and sports drinks on a nightstand near her bed. A bowl of tomato soup was also nearby.

Following Porter’s death, Diddy shared a touching tribute to the model and actress in which he called Porter his “soulmate.”