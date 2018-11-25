Diddy gives emotional eulogy for Kim Porter as celebrity friends, family gather to mourn the late model

Kim Porter was laid to rest on Saturday during a public funeral held in her Georgia hometown. Her ex, and the father of her children, Diddy, spoke at her ceremony along with many other friends, family and celebrities that gathered to mourn the 47-year-old model’s death.

According to Us Weekly, Diddy spoke along with Kim’s son Quincy Brown and her other ex, Al B. Sure! at a service held at Cascades Hills Church in Columbus, Georgia. Others in attendance include Mary J. Blige, Kimora Lee Simmons, Russell Simmons, Usher, DJ Khaled, NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burress, Lil Kim, Cynthia Bailey, Winnie Harlow and Faith Evans, who reportedly performed “His Eye Is on the Sparrow,” for the crowd.

As previously reported, Porter, who dated Diddy for 13 years and has three children — 11-year-old twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, and son Christian Combs, 20 — with the music mogul and businessman was found dead last week in her home.

TMZ reportedly obtained audio from Diddy’s eulogy in which the clearly emotional singer can be heard keeping it together as best he can while saying as many kind words about the mother of his children as he could.

“There’s something important I need to say - from the top of the year, I was going through a really dark time, I was really depressed, I don’t know why… maybe it’s because I was getting older. I just went through a dark, dark time. She would come over here and make sure, even though we wasn’t together, she was that type of person. It’s hard to love somebody when you ain’t with them,” Diddy can be heard saying in the audio. “She was just like, ‘Come on Puff, we got to get up, we got to get up off the bed... We got to get up.”

Diddy then asked the crowd to join him in saying “get up” as a group, which they did.

Prior to the funeral, the music mogul took to social media once again to share a touching tribute to the late model.

“Today we lay to rest our ANGEL. Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!! We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you. #KimPorter,” Diddy wrote over an image of Porter dressed in white.

Prior to that, he shared a video that showed Porter playing on the beach with their children.

“As time went on, our relationship took so many changes. From being boyfriend and girlfriend to being lovers, to being best friends… to being just straight up homies, like… somebody that you know you can count on,” Diddy says in the audio clip from TMZ. “Somebody that has your back, you have their back.”

He concluded with a public pledge to always be there for their children before his voice began to break. He concluded simply: “We love you Kim, thank you,” to applause from those in attendance.

Porter was laid to rest next to her late mother.

Her family released a statement the day after Thanksgiving, prior to the funeral honoring Porter.

"God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her. Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn't a person she met who's soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better," the Porter, Goodwin and Combs families say in a statement Friday to The Associated Press. "She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As her family, we promise to honor her every day of our lives. We love you always."

As the funeral was happening, Beyonce shared a trio of throwback photos on Instagram to honor Porter.

"Heaven couldn't wait for you," she captioned the first.