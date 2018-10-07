Kanye West deletes Twitter, Instagram accounts -- again

Kanye West is once again off of social media.

The rapper appeared to have deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts Saturday night after reactivating his profiles earlier this year. West went off social media in May 2017 before reactivating his Instagram account in February, then deleting it again until reappearing on the platform in September.

He began tweeting again in April and had been an active user until Saturday night. It’s unclear why he deleted his accounts.

The incident comes after West received criticism for a string of controversial comments.

The 41-year-old rapper, who announced on Twitter last week he’s changing his name to Ye, delivered an impromptu speech supporting President Trump at the end of his “Saturday Night Live” performance last week. In the speech, which did not make it on the show, West again pledged to run for president in 2020 and called for a “dialogue, not a diatribe” in order to have events change in the future.

“There’s so many times I talk to a white person and [they] say, ‘How could you like Trump, he’s racist?’ Well, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago,” West said while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Videos of the speech were posted social media by attendees such as Chris Rock. Some audience members were heard booing and yelling at West, while others remained silent or clapped.

West then received backlash when tweeted the 13th Amendment, which "abolished slavery and involuntary servitude except as a punishment for crime,” should be repealed.

“This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love,” West tweeted, along with the photo.

Celebrities, including Chris Evans, slammed the rapper for the tweet. He later clarified that he “misspoke” and meant to say “amend.”

West then appeared on “TMZ Live” and said he reached out to Colin Kaepernick in an attempt to bring him to Washington, D.C. to meet Trump. He added that he’s heading to Africa to record music.

"So this is the type of energy that we're putting into the album, so we're going to Africa in two weeks to record," West said. "I felt this energy when I was in Chicago, I felt the roots. But we have to go to what is known as Africa. I need to go, I need to find out what it’s really called. Just grab the soil and be and cook food, five meals a day so the metabolism stays up, have my kids in the studio, have the mic out in the open so you can hear nature while we’re recording.”