Kanye West issues response to Kim Kardashian's request to be declared single amid divorce

Kanye West has filed a response to Kim Kardashian's request for a judge to declare her single amid their divorce.

New court documents obtained by Fox News Digital show that West, via his attorneys, filed a responsive declaration on Wednesday to Kardashian's request to be declared single before the exes sort out all of their custody and property issues within the case.

West requested the court make three separate orders. The first is West's request for Kardashian to obtain a waiver of such rights "from any new spouse prior to remarriage, until a final custody determination has been made."

West's second condition asks that, in the case either of them dies, the parties' money is reimbursed before there is a final judgment on the property. Lastly, he asks for Kardashian to not transfer assets "out of any trust, and will defer receipt of any benefit or other right that occurs under a trust as a result of status being terminated, until there is a final judgment on property."

A memo supporting West's requests explains in more detail why he and his legal team believe Kardashian's previous request should be "denied."

According to the rapper's attorneys, Kardashian's proposed judgment does not contain an order for two ERISA-qualified retirement plans.

"The proposed judgment describes the type of order that should be made, but the terms are not stated in a proposed order. Because there are no proposed orders regarding these plans, Kim's motion must be denied," the documents state.

West's attorney argues that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum's motion should be denied without prejudice so that she can "refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions" West is proposing.

The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from West in February 2021. They share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The 44-year-old rapper's filing comes on the heels of a chaotic week for the exes.

Earlier this week, the Yeezy boss apologized to Kardashian, 41, for "harassing" her by posting screenshots of their text messages to Instagram. He also apologized for the captions of multiple Instagram posts being written in all capital letters.

"I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication," West wrote Monday on Instagram in a post he shared of himself standing alone on a stage with smoke surrounding his aura.

"I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders," he continued before pressing that he has turned a new corner in his life with regard to how he conveys his messages.

"Thank everybody for supporting me," West wrote. "I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

West took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day and shared a screenshot of his ex enjoying a date night with her boyfriend Pete Davidson. The paparazzi snap shows the reality TV star and the comic leaving hand-in-hand from Lilia restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.

"I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY," the 44-year-old began his post . "I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER I NEVER HAD ANYTHING AGAINST DAILYMAIL I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD."

"I SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE MEDIA OUTLETS THE SAME WAY A BALL PLAYER SPEAKS TO THE REFS THE WORLD IS OUR COURT LIKE A BASKETBALL COURT AND THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS," West shared. "SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES."

Last week, West asked God to help him bring his family back together. The plea for a reunion with his wife came days after he blasted Kardashian for allegedly being a bad co-parent, attempting to kidnap their daughter and alleging he put a hit out on her.

At the time, a spokesperson for Kardashian issued a statement to Fox News Digital explaining that the reality TV star does not want to continue to air personal disagreements about their family and kids in the public eye.

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness."

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she continued. "From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," she concluded her statement.

