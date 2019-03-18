Kim Kardashian wishes friend Paris Hilton a happy birthday while attending belated bash

Although Paris Hilton’s birthday was several weeks ago, the heiress saved the big celebration until St. Patrick’s Day weekend, where a familiar celebrity friend came out to wish her a happy birthday.

Hilton turned 38 on Feb. 17, but decided to host a big belated birthday bash on Saturday, just before people far and wide celebrated the big holiday. According to People, the party was tricked out with festive green decorations as well as celebrity friends.

Among them was “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian West, who made a sweet video of her cozying up to Hilton and wishing her well on her big, incredibly belated, night.

“Happy birthday Paris,” she began. “Even though your birthday was months ago - this is how she celebrates."

“That’s how I roll,” Hilton added.

“She deserves it,” Kim replied.

The moment was posted on Hilton’s Instagram. In a different post that seemed to recap the entire party, the star can be seen alongside Kim again, this time with her sister Kourtney Kardashian as well. It seems the sisters attended the big bash together to celebrate Hilton.

Hilton shared the videos on Instagram just one week after her father, Rick Hilton, gave fans a bit of a scare. The hotel mogul commented on one of her video posts that he and the rest of the family were unable to reach her.

“Paris it is very important you call Dads cell. We can’t reach you on any of your lines,” the comment from Hilton’s account reads.