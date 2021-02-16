Kim Kardashian shares that she’s 'really shy' in new bikini post

Kim Kardashian is feeling a little camera shy.

The SKIMS and KKW Beauty mogul, 40, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself soaking up some sun.

The mom-of-four is seen rocking a matching beige bikini amid a scenic background — lush with palm trees and various greeneries while the clear blue sky permeates the background.

"I’m really shy," the reality star captioned the photo as she playfully tries to block the camera from taking her picture.

The snapshot received a wealth of praise from the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star’s 205 million Instagram followers — receiving over 2.7 million likes and plenty of heart and fire emojis in the comments.

"I LOVE YOU KIM K," one user wrote. "PRINCESS FOR LIFE," another user commented.

"Shy about what exactly???" one user pondered.

Kardashian is no stranger to flaunting her physique -- and signature succinct captions -- online.

In early February, Kardashian shared another stunning bikini pic, while wishing her fans "a great day."

The picture shows Kardashian wearing a tiny string bikini while taking in the sun amid a lush green background. Her long black hair is seen flowing past her shoulders as she takes a peek through her chic sunglasses.

"I hope you have a great day ✨," she simply wrote in the caption.