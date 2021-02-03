Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kardashians
Published

Kim Kardashian wishes fans ‘a great day’ with bikini snapshot

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's photo has received nearly 3.8 million likes

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 3Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 3

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Kim Kardashian has a message for her fans. 

On Wednesday, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star took to Instagram to share a bikini pic, while wishing her 203 million followers "a great day."

The picture shows Kardashian -- wearing a tiny string bikini -- taking in the sun amid a lush green background. Her long black hair is seen flowing past her shoulders as she takes a peek through her chic sunglasses.

"I hope you have a great day ✨," the KKW Beauty mogul, 40, simply wrote in the caption.

KIM KARDASHIAN IS ‘OVER’ KANYE WEST’S ‘CHAOS’ AMID DIVORCE RUMORS, SOURCE SAYS: THEIR UNION 'IS BEYOND REPAIR’

Kim Kardashian is reportedly in the middle of a split with husband Kanye West. The couple shares four children together. 

Kim Kardashian is reportedly in the middle of a split with husband Kanye West. The couple shares four children together.  (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

The mom-of-four received a slew of positive comments from fans and celebrities alike for the stunning picture.

"Wow," singer Bebe Rexha commented along with a fire emoji. "Stunning," reality TV star Olivia Pierson wrote, along with heart-eyed emojis.

"You're so pretty," another commenter wrote. Sister Khloé Kardashian jokingly commented, "I will now" — referencing Kim’s caption.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The bikini pic has received nearly 3.8 million likes as of Wednesday evening. 

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a bikini pic, while wishing her 203 million followers 'a great day.' (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a bikini pic, while wishing her 203 million followers 'a great day.' (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Earlier in January, rumors broke that Kardashian and husband Kanye West, 43, are headed towards divorce.

The reality TV star and rapper, who tied the knot in May 2014, have "completely" stopped going to marriage counseling, a source close to the couple told People magazine at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another source previously told the magazine that the stars were in marital therapy in hopes of salvaging their relationship.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report

On Our Radar