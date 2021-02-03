Kim Kardashian wishes fans ‘a great day’ with bikini snapshot

Kim Kardashian has a message for her fans.

On Wednesday, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star took to Instagram to share a bikini pic, while wishing her 203 million followers "a great day."

The picture shows Kardashian -- wearing a tiny string bikini -- taking in the sun amid a lush green background. Her long black hair is seen flowing past her shoulders as she takes a peek through her chic sunglasses.

"I hope you have a great day ✨," the KKW Beauty mogul, 40, simply wrote in the caption.

The mom-of-four received a slew of positive comments from fans and celebrities alike for the stunning picture.

"Wow," singer Bebe Rexha commented along with a fire emoji. "Stunning," reality TV star Olivia Pierson wrote, along with heart-eyed emojis.

"You're so pretty," another commenter wrote. Sister Khloé Kardashian jokingly commented, "I will now" — referencing Kim’s caption.

The bikini pic has received nearly 3.8 million likes as of Wednesday evening.

Earlier in January, rumors broke that Kardashian and husband Kanye West, 43, are headed towards divorce.

The reality TV star and rapper, who tied the knot in May 2014, have "completely" stopped going to marriage counseling, a source close to the couple told People magazine at the time.

Another source previously told the magazine that the stars were in marital therapy in hopes of salvaging their relationship.

