Kim Kardashian says she may wear fewer sexy outfits in the future: ‘I am a mother of 4 and I am going to be 40’

Kim Kardashian, a mother of four, is prepared to tone down her sexy outfits in the near future.

After her husband Kanye West said that her curve-hugging Met Gala dress was "too sexy," Kardashian, 39, spoke to The Real about her thoughts on her sexy looks.

“He is my husband so I obviously want to honor him and what he’s feeling and he’s been going through this life change,” said Kardashian. “It’s mostly about the kids. The kids are getting older and he’s very conscious about what we have in the house. We got rid of TVs in the kids’ rooms and removed makeup from North’s room.”

According to Kardashian, Kanye's religious journey has led him to become "a little more strict" as a father, leading to his criticism of certain "imagery" in his household.

“I actually agree with it, but I’m always going to be me," Kardashian said to applause from the audience. "... We were having this conversation of just, what is too much? And I am a mother of 4 and I am going to be 40 next year. When is it time to stop?”

The fashion mogul also said that Kanye's religion "is such a great example for our kids."

"But I also think there's the fine line of staying firm and doing what you feel comfortable with. I take a little bit of him and I respect what he's saying and I totally compromise."