Kim Kardashian launches true crime podcast 'The System'

Kim Kardashian is adding a podcast to her mega empire.

The "Keeping up with the Kardashian" star 41, has launched her podcast, "The System" after signing a deal with Spotify in 2020. In early September, Kardashian confirmed that the true crime podcast was in the works.

"It's called ‘The System,’" the reality star told Interview. "The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio."

Kardashian did not dive into the details on the case, but she told the outlet, "There are so many twists and turns with how it was handled—or mishandled—and we take the listener along for a journey in search of the truth."

The SKIMS founder’s latest project aligns with her interest in criminal justice reform, which sparked Kardashian’s decision to go to law school. During the interview, she noted that while studying for law school she was motivated by women who were given long sentences for "low-level drug offenses."

"Their stories were all very similar," she explained. "They all committed a crime for their boyfriend, or for their husband. I mean, I probably did some dumb s--t at some point, and I was maybe just a few decisions off of being in a similar situation. Any of us could be."

Kardashian noted that when she learned about these women’s stories, she "couldn’t stop" trying to help them. She has shared some of these women’s experiences on her social media platforms.

"Once I saw how broken the system is, I couldn't stop," she shared. "I have to help as many people as I can. These people are thrown away and put in prison, and no one cares. It's so heartbreaking."

In April 2020, Kardashian spoke with Fox News Digital about her documentary "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project," where she shared that she's determined to help free prisoners she believes have been wrongfully accused.

Along with starring on Hulu’s "The Kardashians" and launching her shapewear line SKIMS, Kardashian’s most recent business endeavor includes launching Skky Partners Private Equity firm with Jay Sammons, which focuses on media and consumer investments.

In August 2021, Kardashian halted her makeup line, KKW Beauty, as well as her fragrance line, KKW Fragrance. "We're currently away working on a new, more modern, elevated and sustainable brand and customer experience - the way Kim has always envisioned," the brands shared in an announcement at the time.