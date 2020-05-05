Kim Kardashian heats up Instagram with revealing photoshoot in snakeskin attire

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kim Kardashian is still serving fierce looks while at home in quarantine.

The 39-year-old reality star heated up Instagram late Monday with a series of snaps from a photoshoot where she channels a snake.

In the revealing look, the KKW Beauty founder leaves little to the imagination as she poses in a snakeskin strapless bra and a matching piece of material draped over her waist.

Kardashian accessorized the look with a matching print in her long, brunette hair long with animal print nails.

"Venomousss," Kardashian captioned the set of pics.

Her little sister, Kylie Jenner, was a fan of the photos as she left a comment featuring heart-eye and drooling face emojis.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star then shared another racy slideshow of photos on the social media platform. This time, Kanye West's wife dons a neon yellow one-piece bathing suit as she poses at a property next to the ocean.

"Sunbeams," Kardashian captioned the second set of photos.

Each post received over 2.5 million views overnight. The reality-star-turned-prison-reform advocate spent most of Monday reminiscing on past fashion statements. In honor of Met Gala Monday, Kardashian reposted former shots of her at the luxe New York ball in designer wear.

The Met Gala was one of several events that was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.