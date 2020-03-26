Kim Kardashian shares throwback photos in skintight latex suit from past trip: 'Missing Paris'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kim Kardashian is spending her coronavirus quarantine time thumbing through old snaps of herself on getaways, and wishing she was on vacation.

“Looking through photos taken from my last trip and missing Paris," the reality star and KKW Beauty mogul captioned a set of four images shared to her Instagram on Thursday, in which she is seen donning a skintight, full latex salmon-toned two-piece suit while posing on a beautifully-upholstered chair and ottoman.

She added: "Wishing everyone continued health and safety during these difficult times."

KYLIE JENNER SHARES THROWBACK BIKINI PHOTOS OF HERSELF WHILE SELF-ISOLATING: 'WISHING THIS WAS ME RIGHT NOW'

Last week, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, 37, received backlash after she sent her Twitter followers “lots of love” in a selfie right as the world was hunkering down in isolation and many had been unable to gather the necessary essentials needed for basic survival.

"Money is what we need, Kimberly," a Twitter user replied to the star.

"i need money Kim," another fan replied.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S PUBLICIST SLAMS KIM KARDASHIAN IN FEUD: 'WHEN YOU TAKE PARTS OUT, THAT’S EDITING'

A viral clip from a previous "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" episode was also brought to light as a meme, in which her big sister Kourtney Kardashian joked, "Kim, there's people that are dying," while Kardashian cried after losing a diamond earring in the ocean.

Later, Kardashian took to all of her social media accounts with a message reminding everyone to take the COVID-19 epidemic seriously.

"Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, pls take the directions to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community," Kardashian wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her post continued: "Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such an an [sic] elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus."

On Monday, Kardashian’s cosmetics line, KKW Beauty, shared a statement on Twitter explaining that in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the website will continue to accept orders, but could not guarantee delivery dates as the fulfillment center will be closed.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.