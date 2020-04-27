Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian heat up Instagram with bikini posts: 'It's getting hot out here'

Sister, sister! Kylie Jenner and her older half-sister Kourtney Kardashian are both spending time soaking up some sun.

Kardashian, 41, took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself -- in a black two-piece -- lying on a reclining chair outside, resting her head on her arm.

"Evolve as you please," the reality star wrote in the caption.

Just a few hours later, Jenner, 22, shared a video on her own account, donning a similar black swimsuit.

The video showed Jenner, also relaxing outside in the sun, spraying herself with a skincare product in slow motion.

Mary J. Blige's "Be Without You" played over the video.

"It’s getting hot out here," the makeup mogul captioned her brief video.

The fun in the sun continued for Jenner, who shared two more selfies in the black bikini to her Instagram Story.

Additionally, Jenner gave fans a glimpse into her day outside, sharing a video of herself putting on the product before a blonde pal did the same.

The same video of Jenner was shared to her skincare line's Instagram account with the caption, "Don't forget your SPF!"