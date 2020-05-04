Sarah Jessica Parker, Andy Cohen share Met Gala-inspired photo on date of canceled event

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

While famous pals Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen may not be attending the Met Gala this year, they're still spending time together.

The two have attended the annual event several times in the past, but this year's event, originally scheduled for May 4, has been postponed due to the “unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, Cohen, 51, shared a selfie of himself and Parker, 55, adhering to social distancing guidelines.

In the photo, Cohen stands at the bottom of a flight of stairs while Parker sits at the top. Both stars wore masks for the photo.

In the caption, Cohen wrote: "We’re ready! #MetGala."

Parker shared a very similar photo on Instagram, alongside a few photos of her outfit from the 2013 Met Gala, where she donned a black mohawk and a pink-and-gold gown.

"Now and then," she captioned her series of photos.

Fans gushed over the pair in the comments.

"Friendship goals," wrote one follower.

"I'd like to ask you two so many questions. Instead... I'm going to say thank you. For making me smile today," said another.

A third wrote: "No idea what’s going on here but you don’t look any less fabulous in your face mask!"

"So cute, love the mask too," a fourth fan wrote. "You guys make it look so fashionable."

No rescheduled date for the Met Gala has been announced, but in March, a rep for the Met confirmed to Fox News that the exhibit that the event was set to celebrate had been delayed until October.

"The Costume Institute's spring 2020 exhibition, About Time: Fashion and Duration, has been rescheduled to run from late October to early February 2021," a spokesperson for the museum said. "The Museum will remain closed to the public and staff until July 1, based on what we are hearing from the CDC and city, state, and federal leaders."

