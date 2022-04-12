Kim Kardashian's sex tape with Ray J comes back to haunt her in 'The Kardashians' premiere

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoiler alerts from the premiere of "The Kardashians."

Kim Kardashian's sex tape with past partner Ray J recently came back to haunt her.

The reality TV star's former X-rated tape became a topic of discussion during the premiere episode of "The Kardashians," which airs this Thursday.

Minutes into the premiere, Kardashian hops on the phone with her legal team after her son, Saint, 6, approaches her with his tablet after an animated image of her famous crying face popped up on the screen while he was playing a Roblox game, per multiple outlets.

Kardashian examines the pop-up ad featuring her face and learns it was advertising unseen footage of the infamous tape from years ago.

The mother of four calls her team, including attorney Marty Singer, to discuss how to handle it.

"I’ll sue for nominal damages. The message is more important than the dollars, at this point," Kardashian reportedly tells her lawyer.

"I don’t want it to be copied. I have four kids. I can’t go through this again. This was like 20 years ago. I’m not going to go through this again," she adds.

The SKIMS founder goes on to say she has "all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the ground."

Kardashian reportedly called ex Kanye West in tears over the ad.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian, who stars in the same scene, comments on how timely the issue is given the drama played out during the family's first day of shooting for their new series on Hulu.

"Didn’t we deal with this the first season of ‘Keeping Up...’?" Khloé says via The Los Angeles Times. "This is a good omen, you guys ... talking about your sex tape in the first season. I feel like we’re back to Day One."

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the new series, which comes a little over a year after "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" ended on E!.

Last week, the family stepped out in full glam for the red carpet premiere in Los Angeles. Kardashian was famously joined by boyfriend Pete Davidson , who was spotted holding her hand as they arrived to the event.

The SKIMS founder was seen in metallic silver dress that hugged her curves and featured a high slit. Davidson wore a black blazer over a white T-shirt and opted for a pair of shades for his arrival.

Kardashian has been busy doing press in the weeks leading up to the April 14 premiere. She recently joined the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast where she divulged some details about where she and West stand.

"We’re always family," she said. "We’re always gonna have so much love, and we love our kids, and we both love the time we spent together."

"I think that we’ll always have that and always cherish that, and sometimes it just doesn’t work out for whatever reasons," Kardashian added.

She also said she's not judging West for his past rants on social media.

"I never really judge the way someone wants to communicate. Whether it’s the way I would or not, like, I know who he is inside," she explained.

"I know what he means to say, and I know what he means to express, and that’s the beauty of knowing someone for so many years."