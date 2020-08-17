Kim Kardashian trying to free rapper C-Murder from life imprisonment

Kim Kardashian is using her legal resources to try and free rapper C-Murder, whose real name is Corey Miller, from prison.

Miller, now 49, was found guilty of fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy, Steve Thomas, at a Louisiana club in 2002. He was sentenced to life in prison on August 14, 2009, and is currently serving his sentence in the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Miller and his family have maintained his innocence.

The SKIMS founder, 39, announced she was getting involved via Twitter on Sunday, writing, "On January 18, 2002, a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder. The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him (sic) to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted."

"Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict," Kardashian continued. "True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller he (sic) returned home to his kids."

The reality TV star concluded, "Today I’m teaming up with @MonicaDenise, @JessicaJackson and @EdyHaney to #FreeCoreyMiller... My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy."

Miller's girlfriend, singer Monica, revealed on Instagram she was the one who approached Kardashian about reopening his case.

"After a tearful conversation with @lala she and I spoke to @kimkardashian & I explained why I KNEW Corey was innocent... I shared that There are lots of issues in Corey’s case that speak to his innocence including witnesses recanting their testimony, dna not matching & a 10-2 jury!" Monica wrote on Sunday. "Corey deserves to come home to his girls and be the father they need, be the artist & leader he’s always been as well as spread hope to those who have also experienced this.. I’ve locked arms with @kimkardashian, @jessicajackson, @edyhaney and all those who believe in Corey and are ready to fight to #FreeCoreyMiller #FreeCoreyMiller #FreeCoreyMiller."

Kardashian has been fighting for criminal justice reform over the last few years and in 2018 helped free Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence since 1996 for a first-time nonviolent drug offense.

She's also studying to become a lawyer and previously told Fox News about the status of her schooling.

"I finished one year and I have three years to go, and so it's definitely going to be a really focused time for the next three years. Apart of the apprenticeship that I'm doing, I have to be active in cases and bill writing," Kardashian revealed.

She added, "I do love working on individual cases, and I'll definitely continue that. Hopefully, when it's all said and done, I would hope to be able to hire or start a really amazing law firm and hire a lot of formerly incarcerated people to work in the firm."