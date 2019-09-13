Kim Kardashian on working with Trump on Alice Johnson case: I chose 'her over my reputation'

Reality television star Kim Kardashian West told "The View" on Friday that she put aside her own "selfish" concerns about meeting with President Trump in order to help a woman who received a life sentence for a drug-related crime.

"For me, any of my issues have always been more about the people and not about the politics," Kardashian told co-host Meghan McCain, who asked whether she was concerned about the backlash she might get for pushing criminal justice reform with Trump.

Kardashian told McCain that while she was "aware" of potential backlash, it would have been "very self-centered" for her not to help Johnson.

"To think that I couldn't go and speak to the man that has the power to change people's lives because of some opinions I may have of certain policies and issues -- to me felt very self-centered that I was more worried about my reputation than saving someone's life," she said.

"And so, I put that all out the door and I thought, 'You know what? I'm going to choose her over my reputation,'" Kardashian said. After Kardashian lobbied Trump in 2018, the president commuted Johnson's sentence.

McCain praised Kardashian's efforts, telling her that Trump "only tends to listen to celebrities."

"So, the fact that you're doing it, I think it's a great help to so many people."