Kim Kardashian gets emotional recalling scary 2016 gunpoint robbery in Paris

Kim Kardashian opened up about the scary incident that saw her held at gunpoint and robbed in Paris in an elaborate 2016 scheme.

The reality star was at a hotel alone after her sister and friends went to a nightclub while attending Paris Fashion Week. Robbers forced their way into the private residence dressed as police officers and held her at gunpoint before locking her in the bathroom and making off with jewelry and other items.

Although the criminals have since been apprehended, the 39-year-old got emotional when she spoke about the harrowing incident during her interview with David Letterman for the upcoming new season of his Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”

Kardashian began to cry when she remembered being in nothing but a bathrobe when one of the robbers got a hold of her.

WHY KIM KARDASHIAN FIRED HER BODYGUARD

“He grabbed me and I was wearing a robe and I wasn't wearing anything under it," she recalled to the host (via Entertainment Tonight). “He grabbed me and pulled me towards him. ... So I was like, 'OK, this is the time I'm going to get raped. Just deal, it's gonna happen. Just prepare yourself.' So I did. ... But then he tied me up with handcuffs and zip ties and duct tape."

Before they put tape over her eyes, she recalls begging for her life and thinking about the trauma that discovering her dead body would have on her older sister, Kourtney.

“I saw him have a gun out to me. And I'm like, 'OK, this is it.' And I just kept on thinking about Kourtney," she said. “I kept on thinking, 'She's gonna come home and I'm going to be dead in the room. She's gonna be traumatized for the rest of her life if she sees me.' We're sharing her room. [I'm] on her bed. But I thought that was my fate."

Fortunately, Kardashian made it out of the incident unharmed. However, it gave her new insight into the lengths criminals will go to get close to her and her money.

“They had been following me for two years leading up until this moment," she noted (via E! News). "I didn't know that they had someone at the elevators, someone at the front, someone that moved the camera, someone that broke the door, someone in the getaway car. There was a whole team of people that had planned this."

KIM KARDASHIAN TALKS ABOUT THE PARIS ROBBERY IN UPCOMING SHOW TEASER

She was even more freaked out when she learned after the crooks had been captured that the criminal crew had previously made an attempt to rob her but were scared off by the presence of her husband, Kanye West.

She concluded by noting that she’s doing OK, despite the fact that recalling the events makes her emotional. She now takes extra precautions to ensure her safety and makes sure to not post the whereabouts of herself or her children in real-time.

In the same interview, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star also discussed her decision to work with President Donald Trump on prison reform, noting that she was warned against collaborating with the president as a Hollywood celebrity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Trust me, everyone called me and said, ‘Don’t you dare step foot in that White House or your reputation is done,’” Kardashian said.