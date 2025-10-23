Expand / Collapse search
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysm that doctors attribute to stress following Kanye West divorce

The Skims founder opens up about medical discovery in Season 7 premiere of Hulu's 'The Kardashians'

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Kim Kardashian is opening up about a major health scare.

In a preview clip of Season 7 of Hulu’s "The Kardashians," the Skims founder, 45, revealed that her doctors had discovered a brain aneurysm during an MRI scan.

In the clip, Kim is shown undergoing an MRI and later telling her family, "There was a little aneurysm."

Kim Kardashian

In a preview clip of Season 7 of Hulu’s "The Kardashians," the Skims founder, 45, revealed that her doctors had discovered a "little aneurysm" during an MRI scan. (Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for Victoria Beckham)

As for the cause of the aneurysm, Kim said, "[The doctors] were like, ‘Just stress.’ "

According to the Mayo Clinic, a brain aneurysm is "a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. If the brain aneurysm leaks or ruptures, it causes bleeding in the brain, known as a hemorrhagic stroke."

While brain aneurysms are common, most "aren't serious, especially if they're small. Most brain aneurysms don't rupture."

After sharing the news, an emotional Kim was seen discussing her divorce from ex Kanye "Ye" West.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split

The former couple finalized their divorce in 2022.  (NBC/Gilbert Carrasquillo )

"People think that I have the luxury of just walking away. I’m happy it’s over," she says. "My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together."

Kardashian and West married in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2022.

In 2021, Khloé Kardashian revealed Kim had been struggling in her marriage to the rapper.

Kanye West Kim Kardashian

Kardashian and West share four children.  (Getty Images)

"Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship and it's tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger," she said in a confessional during an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." "Sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you're going through."

"Kim is one of the most incredible human beings literally ever, and she tries to protect their union at all costs, but it's hard when you carry that responsibility on your shoulders and I just want her to take care of herself, too," she said.

Season 7 of "The Kardashians" premiered on Oct. 23 on Hulu. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

