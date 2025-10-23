Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysm that doctors attribute to stress following Kanye West divorce

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian is opening up about a major health scare.

In a preview clip of Season 7 of Hulu’s "The Kardashians," the Skims founder, 45, revealed that her doctors had discovered a brain aneurysm during an MRI scan.

In the clip, Kim is shown undergoing an MRI and later telling her family, "There was a little aneurysm."

‘GENERAL HOSPITAL’ STAR KIRSTEN STORMS REVEALS BRAIN ANEURYSM DIAGNOSIS, UPCOMING SURGERY

As for the cause of the aneurysm, Kim said, "[The doctors] were like, ‘Just stress.’ "

According to the Mayo Clinic, a brain aneurysm is "a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. If the brain aneurysm leaks or ruptures, it causes bleeding in the brain, known as a hemorrhagic stroke."

While brain aneurysms are common, most "aren't serious, especially if they're small. Most brain aneurysms don't rupture."

After sharing the news, an emotional Kim was seen discussing her divorce from ex Kanye "Ye" West.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"People think that I have the luxury of just walking away. I’m happy it’s over," she says. "My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kardashian and West married in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2022.

In 2021, Khloé Kardashian revealed Kim had been struggling in her marriage to the rapper.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship and it's tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger," she said in a confessional during an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." "Sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you're going through."

"Kim is one of the most incredible human beings literally ever, and she tries to protect their union at all costs, but it's hard when you carry that responsibility on your shoulders and I just want her to take care of herself, too," she said.

Season 7 of "The Kardashians" premiered on Oct. 23 on Hulu.