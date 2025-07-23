Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Real Housewives' star Kim Zolciak rebuilds life as estranged husband takes surprising career turn

Former NFL star trades football career for crane sales, while reality TV star premieres new shows and home

By Janelle Ash Fox News
"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, have been going through a messy divorce since 2023, but they are moving on in their personal lives.

In May, Biermann – a former Atlanta Falcons football player – filed for divorce from the reality star after nearly 12 years of marriage. Zolciak countered with her own divorce petition filed hours after his, but the couple briefly reconciled until he refiled in August of that same year. 

Biermann was seeking sole legal and physical custody of their four children: Kroy, Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane. Biermann adopted Zolciak's adult daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana Zolciak-Biermann.

Kim Zolciak wears sheer bodysuit with husband Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have been involved in a messy divorce since 2023. (Paras Griffin)

The couple married in grand fashion with a spin-off show highlighting their November 2011 nuptials. They then received their own family-focused program based on their rowdy antics, "Don't Be Tardy."

Over the last two years, the couple's divorce proceedings have turned messy. There have been accusations of drug use, unfit parenting and financial issues.

Ariana Biermann

Ariana Biermann admitted she prayed for her parents to get back together. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

In June, Zolciak's daughter said she would "pray literally every night" for her parents to get back together.

"I think at this point though, unfortunately, there is too much damage to be done," Ariana Biermann said on Gia Guidice's podcast, "Casual Chaos."

Ariana mentioned at some point "we're all gonna have to go to court and give our testimonies and witness statements and everything. And it's just the most insane thing ever."

She admitted that her parents' divorce has made her become closer to her mom and older sister, Brielle.

Brielle Biermann

Brielle Biermann is Kim Zolciak's oldest daughter. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

"This whole situation of everything brought me and my mom and my sister closer. And we're kind of like the three best friends, which I'm really grateful for," Ariana said.

Now, it appears that Kim and Kroy are making moves in their personal lives two years after initially filing to end their union.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak attend RHOA baby shower with daughters

After they married, Kroy adopted Kim's daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana. (Wilford Harewood)

Biermann has ditched the professional athlete life to take on a career in sales. The Superior Rigging and Erecting Co. in Atlanta lists Biermann as an employee in crane and rigging sales.

TMZ reported that Biermann has been working for the company since 2024, but he has been moving up the ranks since he got his foot in the door.

Zolciak took to Instagram this week to share a collage of images from the past few months. She explained that she moved into a new home and announced that two of her television shows premiered: "Got To Get Out" and "Plastic Surgery Rewind." 

"My twins graduated 5th grade!! Can’t believe I’ll have 3 in Middle School and Kj in High School.

"I spent time with friends. I spent time with my family. I’m forever grateful for each and every single day. So many exciting things happening and I can’t wait to share with you," she captioned her post.

"I spent time with friends. I spent time with my family. I’m forever grateful for each and every single day. So many exciting things happening and I can’t wait to share with you."

— Kim Zolciak

To celebrate her 47th birthday in May, Zolciak shared a series of bikini photos on Instagram and explained that she "feels the best" she has in years.

"I want to say thank you for so much for all the birthday wishes and love I received yesterday. 

"I'm forever grateful and blessed to have so many amazing humans in my life. 2025 has been incredible already. I can't believe I'm 47! Funny how old that seemed when I was 27! I feel the best I have in years and honestly, I had no idea what peace was until this past year," she captioned her post at the time.

Zolciak appears to have also rekindled her relationship with her parents post-separation from Biermann.

On July 21, Kim's daughter, Brielle, posted a picture to her Instagram story with her mom and her grandparents, Karen and Joe.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann smile at Times Square photo opportunity

Kim and Kroy received their own spinoff show on Bravo called "Don't Be Tardy," which was based on their family antics. (J. Kempin)

"Nana & poppy!!!!!!!!!" Brielle captioned the photo along with a heart emoji. "Been WAY too long!"

In 2017, Zolciak explained why she hadn't spoken to her parents in years. "I have not seen my parents in over six years.

"They recently just sold another 'story' to a tabloid, which is one of the reasons why I stopped communicating with them in the first place. I learned some people never change," she said on "The Daily Dish" at the time. 

Kroy Biermann wears a tuxedo with bow-tie alongside estranged wife Kim Zolciak at event

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak were married for nearly 12 years before the divorce filings began. (Prince Williams)

During the interview, she explained that she never discouraged her oldest daughters from having a relationship with her grandparents.

"I will never discourage Brielle or Ariana or any of them to not have a relationship with their grandparents or whoever they choose to have a relationship with," she said at the time.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

