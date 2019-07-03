Kim Kardashian awarded millions in knockoff lawsuit

It’s not a good idea to knock off Kim Kardashian.

A judge awarded the reality TV star $2.7 million in damages against a fashion company that she claims used her name and likeness to sell “knockoff” dresses. Kardashian was also awarded an additional $60,000 for attorney fees.

Kardashian originally sought $10 million from Missguided USA, but was awarded the smaller sum by default, Page Six reports. Apparently, Missguided never responded to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was originally filed in February after the company reportedly used her name and image to knock off a dress that she had recently posted a picture of wearing. Kardashian had published a photo of the dress to Instagram with the caption, “Going through old fitting pics & found this gold look that Kanye made for me for my Miami trip last summer (I went w the neon vibes instead) P.S. fast fashion brands, can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off?”

In a post that appears to be deleted, Missguided reportedly uploaded a picture of their own version of the dress. It was captioned, “The devil works hard but Missguided works harder. Kim Kardashian, you’ve only got a few days before this drops online.”

The judge in the case ruled that Missguided “repeatedly used Kardashian’s name and likeness without permission on its social media platforms to promote the sale of its clothing.”