Jameela Jamil criticizes Kim Kardashian's new body makeup line: 'Hard pass'

Kim Kardashian's new line of body makeup has been gaining traction on social media, but it seems not everyone is convinced.

Actress Jameela Jamil took to Twitter on Monday, slamming Kardashian's newest line of KKW Beauty body makeup, which includes foundation the reality star often uses to help hide her psoriasis flare-ups.

"Hard pass," Jamil wrote in response to Kardashian's tweet promoting her new makeup line. "God damn the work to take it all off before bed so it doesn’t destroy your sheets... I’d rather just make peace with my million stretch marks and eczema."

The outspoken actress, who has gained a reputation for speaking out against body shaming and socially dangerous beauty products, added that people should "save money and time," rather than buying Kardashian's makeup.

"Give yourself a damn break," Jamil concluded her post alongside a heart emoji.

"The Good Place" star has a long and storied history of calling out the Kardashians for their apparent promotion of "toxic" beauty standards.

Back in March, Jamil spoke out against Khloe Kardashian's advertisement of the Flat Tummy Co's meal replacement shake, deeming her promotion of the product "irresponsible" due to its dangerous side effects. She also urged Kardashian to "be smarter than this," rather than continue promoting the product.

On Tuesday, Jamil took time to interact with several fans on Twitter who opened up to her about their body image issues. In a later tweet, the actress thanked fans who reached out to her on Twitter about their stories, saying "We are all growing up in a society that coninuously finds new ways to make us hate ourselves so that we will buy things to fix what was never broken."

Jamil went on to discuss her struggles with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, which can make one more prone to joint dislocation and skin scarring, according to the Mayo Clinic.

She later acknowledged that some people may not be ready to ditch body makeup altogether, but promised she is "not going to stop questioning and fighting the source of our shame."

Jamil's latest project is the upcoming fourth and final season of "The Good Place," which is currently filming, and is set to premiere on NBC in September.