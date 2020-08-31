Kim Kardashian advocates for police reform amid ongoing Black Lives Matter protests

Kim Kardashian used her platform on Sunday to advocate for police reform amid ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star tweeted: “Right now it’s ok if a police officer in California breaks the law while on the the job.”

The 39-year-old added, “They cannot be sued for breaking the law."

KIM KARDASHIAN TRYING TO FREE RAPPER C-MURDER FROM LIFE IMPRISONMENT

In a follow-up tweet, the law student said: “Please vote YES on #SB731 for sensible moderate police reform! This will just make police officers accountable if they break the law.”

The KKW Beauty founder also tagged California Assemblymen Anthony Rendon in the post. “Please we are calling for your leadership, @AssemblyDems and @Rendon63rd. #YesOnSB731,” Kardashian wrote.

Throughout the weekend, the reality star has been reposting information about the bill.

KIM KARDASHIAN SHOWS SUPPORT FOR KANYE WEST’S SUNDAY SERVICE RETURN AMID MARITAL WOES

On Saturday, she retweeted a post from the Grassroots Law Project that said, “The Police Decertification Bill would establish a process to decertify abusive and racist cops [and] end qualified immunity in CA.”

Kardashian has been apprenticing for the justice reform initiative called #Cut50.

Her work, including famously achieving a presidential pardon for Alice Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender with a life sentence, is shown on her Oxygen documentary “The Justice Project.”

KIM KARDASHIAN DETAILS HER NEW DOC, SAYS SHE'S NOT WORRIED ABOUT JUSTICE REFORM CRITICS

"I think my journey of working with Alice Johnson really did set something off inside of me that I just couldn't really look away," Kardashian told Fox News in April regarding her documentary and criminal justice reform involvement.

She continued: "I had worked with her first, but then when you ... I just realized there's so many more Alices out there that needed the help. I couldn't just sit back and not do something."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Once I started to really get into it and meet a lot of people along the way, I just realized how many things were wrong with this system," Kardashian added. "So many different areas really needed my help. So I just started to get into other projects. As it would go on, people would introduce me to more people and different situations. I just couldn't really sit back."