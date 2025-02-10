Expand / Collapse search
Kid Rock snaps at Nashville bar crowd, abruptly walks off stage

Kid Rock seemingly got upset because the crowd at Bon Jovi's Nashville bar wasn't clapping

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Kid Rock ridicules Biden's last-minute family pardons: 'What a clown show' Video

Kid Rock ridicules Biden's last-minute family pardons: 'What a clown show'

Rock star Kid Rock shares his excitement for President Trump being inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on ‘Hannity.’

Kid Rock was not pleased with the crowd at Jon Bon Jovi's Nashville bar on Saturday night.

The musician attended the venue to celebrate Bon Jovi rocker David Bryan's birthday. On Feb. 8, Kid Rock walked off the stage in the middle of his performance after noting the crowd was not clapping along to his liking.

Kid Rock was met with applause when he first got on stage and then began singing "Proud Mary" by Creedence Clearwater Revival, per a video a fan shared to TikTok.

KID ROCK DEFENDS DONALD TRUMP'S MUSIC TASTE AS ‘FREAKIN’ THE BEST' AFTER MEDIA BACKLASH

A photo of Kid Rock at the RNC

Kid Rock stormed off of the stage at Bon Jovi's Nashville bar on Saturday night. (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The performance was off to a good start before he stopped the song to ask the crowd to clap along.

"F--- them. F--- them. Hey, hey, stop. If you ain’t gonna clap, we ain’t gonna sing. That’s how it’s gonna go," Kid Rock said in the video. He even demonstrated the pace he wanted the crowd to be clapping.

"You know what, f--- y’all. You ain’t gonna clap, I’m gone."

— Kid Rock

The crowd began to clap, and Kid Rock continued to sing. About a minute later, the musician stopped singing and said, "You know what, f--- y’all. You ain’t gonna clap, I’m gone" and stormed off the stage.

Bryan was seen looking confused and talking to another bandmate while the star made a dramatic exit.

Bon Jovi band

David Bryan, Jon Bon Jovi and Tico Torres are members of Bon Jovi. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Kid Rock's representative did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Despite Kid Rock's exit, Bryan appeared to have a good birthday at Bon Jovi's bar. On Sunday, he took to Instagram to share a video of his performance with the caption, "THANK YOU FOR THE BIRTHDAY WISHES! Rocking at @jbjsnash last night with @bigkennytv!"

Kid Rock's last performance was at the Make America Great Again Victory Rally, which celebrated President Donald Trump's Inauguration. Billy Ray Cyrus and Lee Greenwood also performed at the rally. 

Kid Rock, who has been a longtime supporter of Trump, also performed on the final night of the Republican National Convention in July. 

For the convention, the rocker redid his 2000 song "American Bad A--" to include references to Trump. He began his performance by asking the audience to stand and raise a fist before leading it in chants of "Fight, fight!" and "Trump, Trump!"

Kid Rock performs at Donald Trump inauguration rally.

Kid Rock performed at the Make America Great Again Victory Rally to celebrate President Donald Trump's Inauguration. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

He finished his performance by saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for the most patriotic American bada-- on earth, President Donald J. Trump." Kid Rock then introduced UFC CEO and President Dana White, who spoke immediately before Trump gave his speech.

During his own speech, Trump spoke about Kid Rock, saying the rocker had called him and asked him if he could be involved with the convention.

"He became a friend of mine over the last ten years, and he's amazing," Trump said. "Everyone loves him. I didn't even know how big he was."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

