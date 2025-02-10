Kid Rock snaps at Nashville bar crowd, abruptly walks off stage

Kid Rock was not pleased with the crowd at Jon Bon Jovi's Nashville bar on Saturday night.

The musician attended the venue to celebrate Bon Jovi rocker David Bryan's birthday. On Feb. 8, Kid Rock walked off the stage in the middle of his performance after noting the crowd was not clapping along to his liking.

Kid Rock was met with applause when he first got on stage and then began singing "Proud Mary" by Creedence Clearwater Revival, per a video a fan shared to TikTok.

The performance was off to a good start before he stopped the song to ask the crowd to clap along.

"F--- them. F--- them. Hey, hey, stop. If you ain’t gonna clap, we ain’t gonna sing. That’s how it’s gonna go," Kid Rock said in the video. He even demonstrated the pace he wanted the crowd to be clapping.

"You know what, f--- y’all. You ain’t gonna clap, I’m gone." — Kid Rock

The crowd began to clap, and Kid Rock continued to sing. About a minute later, the musician stopped singing and said, "You know what, f--- y’all. You ain’t gonna clap, I’m gone" and stormed off the stage.

Bryan was seen looking confused and talking to another bandmate while the star made a dramatic exit.

Kid Rock's representative did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Despite Kid Rock's exit, Bryan appeared to have a good birthday at Bon Jovi's bar. On Sunday, he took to Instagram to share a video of his performance with the caption, "THANK YOU FOR THE BIRTHDAY WISHES! Rocking at @jbjsnash last night with @bigkennytv!"

Kid Rock's last performance was at the Make America Great Again Victory Rally, which celebrated President Donald Trump's Inauguration. Billy Ray Cyrus and Lee Greenwood also performed at the rally.

Kid Rock, who has been a longtime supporter of Trump, also performed on the final night of the Republican National Convention in July.

For the convention, the rocker redid his 2000 song "American Bad A--" to include references to Trump. He began his performance by asking the audience to stand and raise a fist before leading it in chants of "Fight, fight!" and "Trump, Trump!"

He finished his performance by saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for the most patriotic American bada-- on earth, President Donald J. Trump." Kid Rock then introduced UFC CEO and President Dana White , who spoke immediately before Trump gave his speech.

During his own speech, Trump spoke about Kid Rock, saying the rocker had called him and asked him if he could be involved with the convention.

"He became a friend of mine over the last ten years, and he's amazing," Trump said. "Everyone loves him. I didn't even know how big he was."

