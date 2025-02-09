Billy Ray Cyrus’ daughter Noah posts praise for dad's new music after brother hinted at family rift

Noah Cyrus has praise for her dad amid what appears to be ongoing family drama.

The 25-year-old shared a now expired post on her Instagram stories on Friday, complimenting her dad Billy Ray Cyrus’ new song, per People.

"So proud of my Dad's INCREDIBLE new single LOST with my good, old friend [Sam Tinnesz] and [Tommee Profitt]," she wrote.

The post came after her older brother Trace penned an open letter to Billy Ray last month, begging him to reconnect with his family and suggesting there was a rift between father and daughter.

"You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away. Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow just like me she still idolizes you though."

Billy Ray adopted Trace and his older sister, Brandi, when he married Tish Cyrus in 1992, and the couple went on to welcome Miley Cyrus, Braison Cyrus, and Noah before their divorce in 2022. The singer is also father to Christopher Cyrus with his ex-wife Kristin Luckey.

The 35-year-old also expressed concerns over Billy Ray’s health, writing, "We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now."

On Monday, Jan. 20, Billy Ray took the stage to sing hits like "Old Town Road" and "Achy Breaky Heart" in celebration of President Donald Trump's inauguration, experiencing technical difficulties.

Billy Ray later said, "I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me. I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night, and I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says, 'You’re on,' you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell."

"I was there for the people, and we had a blast," the statement shared to Instagram read. "That’s called rock n' roll!!!"

Trace posted a follow-up message after his first letter, claiming his adoptive father was threatening him with legal action over the initial letter.

"Dad my message was beyond loving. I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don’t want to put your business out there like that," he wrote. "But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace."

On Jan. 26, Billy Ray appeared to address his son’s comments, sharing a clip of his 2009 music video, "Somebody Said a Prayer" to his YouTube account. The music video starred Trace.

"Sunday callin," Billy Ray captioned his YouTube short. "Giving thanks for the California Rain. Praying for the brokenhearted and their pain. Praying for my family. For my children… sons and daughters… and their mother. Let this moment be the start of healing for us all. 'The past does not equal the future.' Amen."

In a comment to People magazine, Braison, who worked with Billy Ray on his new album, commented on the ongoing drama between his dad and brother.

"I don't have any bad feelings toward anyone in my family," he told the outlet.