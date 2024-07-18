Who is Dana White? UFC president to speak, introduce Donald Trump at Republican National Convention

Dana White is the president of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship). He received the title in 2001 when his childhood friends, Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta, purchased the MMA fighting promotion for $2 million and named White head of the organization.

In 2023, White doubled down on his title and became the CEO of the UFC.

Former President Trump has had a business and personal relationship with White for more than two decades, and he regularly attends UFC events. White even campaigned with Trump in 2016.

White is often regarded as a successful businessman as, under his stewardship, the UFC grew to be worth upward of $11 billion, according to Forbes.

Some of the most memorable moments in UFC history under White’s reign include the matchups between Ronda Rousey vs Liz Carmouche, Eddie Alvarez vs Conor McGregor and UFC 261 between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

On Oct. 6, 2018, the UFC 229 main card between Khabib Nurmagomedov and McGregor, produced 2.4 million buys, according to MMA Mania.

White’s net worth is unclear, but during an interview with Bill Maher in April, he told the comedian he has "done well" and added that he’s "not really" a billionaire.

The Manchester, Connecticut, native married his wife, Anne, in 1996. The couple met in grade school and have been together ever since.

White and Anne live in Las Vegas, home of the UFC, and share three children, Dana White III, Aidan White and Savannah White. Dana III is a safety for the University of San Diego Toreros and Aidan is an amateur boxer. Little is known about Savannah as she remains private on social media.

The Whites made headlines in early 2023 when a physical altercation between the couple was recorded and posted online.

"My wife and I were out Saturday night on New Year's Eve and, unfortunately, that’s what happened," White said in a video to TMZ. "I’m one of the guys, you’ve heard me say for years, there's never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman and now here I am on TMZ talking about it."

In the video, Anne is seen striking White, and he is recorded hitting her in response.

He added, "I’m embarrassed, but it’s also one of those situations that is, right now, we’re more concerned about our kids."

White’s friend group consists of a plethora of A-list celebrities who are also avid fans of the UFC. A few of the Hollywood elites include NBA All Star Shaquille O'Neal, actress Olivia Munn and musician Kid Rock.

He has also appeared on the social media accounts of Trump family members. Donald Trump Jr. and his daughter – the oldest grandchild of "45" – Kai Trump, attended UFC 303 together and took to social media to post photographs with White.

On the final night of the 2024 Republican National Convention, White is slated to speak in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He has been a vocal supporter of President Trump for years and regards the businessman as a friend. White is scheduled to introduce the former president following remarks from both Hulk Hogan and Eric Trump.

Before jetsetting to Milwaukee, White enjoyed a few days in Sardinia, Italy.

While on his flight to the European country, and just days before his RNC appearance, White posted a photograph of Trump to Instagram calling the GOP presidential nominee an "American bad a--" after a lone gunman opened fire during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13.

Trump was shot in the ear and rushed to a nearby hospital.

"I’m on a plane right now flying to Italy and my phone has been blowing up with text messages from people informing me @realdonaldtrump was shot," he wrote. "I am absolutely sick to my stomach and in complete shock. I still don’t know how bad it is or if he’s ok."

In the days following the assassination attempt, business owners, celebrities and everyday Americans took to a Trump authorized GoFundMe page for the victims of the rally shooting. Corey Comperatore, a volunteer firefighter, was killed shielding his family from bullets, and two others were wounded.

White donated $50,000 to the GoFundMe and the UFC contributed another $50,000.

Trump is expected to officially accept the Republican nomination for president Thursday night.