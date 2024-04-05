Kid Rock defends Trump's music taste as 'freakin' the best' after media backlash

Multiplatinum musician Kid Rock sounded off loud and clear about why he believes former President Trump's music choice is "freakin' the best" despite some media criticism over his preferences.

According to Axios, Trump is "wholly content controlling the same playlist" as part of his "music ritual."

The former president frequently plays classic throwback hits at his Mar-a-Lago gatherings and campaign rallies.

"[Trump's] got so many good songs playing. It's a playlist I would play. I've heard of ‘House of the Rising Sun.’ I've even heard Springsteen songs, you know, Elvis, Elton John, and then there'd be these patriotic tunes… " Rock said during an appearance Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

The award-winning "All Summer Long" artist has appeared alongside Trump during multiple UFC fight nights, where the arena reverberates with Rock's "American Bad A**."

Trump's playlist selection features classics such as "You Can't Always Get What You Want" by The Rolling Stones, "Suspicious Minds" by Elvis, "Hello" by Lionel Richie, "Phantom of the Opera" and "Jesus Christ Superstar."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rock dismissed critics who took jabs at Trump's music preferences, regardless of the many recognized songs featured on his playlist.

"It's awesome — freakin' the best," Rock said. "How cool is it that he's jamming out to music, having a good time — and by the way, he's playing a lot of artists that probably don't agree with his politics, to put it lightly, but what does that say about him as a man?"

Rock contested that music should be "universal" for everyone to enjoy, no matter the person or scenario.

"Whether we're in a wedding, dancing — whether we're at a party, whether we're on a golf course or whatever, music, whatever's good, should just rise to the top. We should celebrate it, especially American music," he said.

"If you like the music, have a good time. Whatever it is, man — celebrate life," Rock added. "We're here for a good time, not a long time."