Country Music

Kid Rock honors Charlie Kirk by adding religious verse to country hit during rodeo performance

Country rocker filled in for Cody Johnson and added new verse about faith to chart-topping song, ''Til You Can't'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Kid Rock calls mainstream media public enemy number one right now Video

Kid Rock calls mainstream media public enemy number one right now

Music legend Kid Rock makes the case that mainstream media is public enemy number one in the wake of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirks assassination on Jesse Watters Primetime.

Kid Rock brought an unexpected yet powerful moment of faith and remembrance to the stage.

During his concert at the Hondo Rodeo Fest in Arizona over the weekend, Kid Rock honored the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk with a brand-new verse added to Cody Johnson’s chart-topping hit, "’Til You Can’t."

The country rocker, who filled in for Johnson as the singer recovered from surgery for a burst eardrum, took the stage before a packed arena.

KID ROCK CRITICIZES MAINSTREAM MEDIA 'NUTHOUSES' AFTER KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

Split photo of Kid Rock speaks beside former U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office; Charlie Kirk addresses the crowd at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Kid Rock delivered an emotional tribute to Charlie Kirk during his performance at the Hondo Rodeo Fest in Arizona. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

What began as a standard set quickly turned into a moving tribute.

"Now, a few weeks ago, I woke up alone early on a Sunday morning and had this song stuck in my head," Kid Rock said, according to a fan video. "And in that moment, someone or something spoke to me and told me there was still a verse missing from this song and to get up and write it down. So I did."

As Kid Rock addressed the crowd, the large video screens behind him suddenly lit up with Kirk’s image during his tribute.

"And now I know exactly who was speaking to me that morning," Rock continued, his voice heavy with emotion.

LEADERS AND INFLUENCERS FLOOD SOCIAL MEDIA WITH TRIBUTES TO CHARLIE KIRK AS THOUSANDS PACK ARIZONA MEMORIAL

Kid Rock smiles while wearing dark sunglasses and a white hat at the White House.

Kid Rock filled in for Cody Johnson and added a new verse about faith to the chart-topping song, "'Til You Can't." (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The new verse focused on faith and forgiveness.

"There’s a book that is sitting in your house somewhere that could use some dusting off / There’s a man that died for all our sins / Hanging from the cross /

"You can give your life to Jesus / And He’ll give you a second chance /

"’Til you can’t, ’til you can’t."

Charlie Kirk speaking

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The audience was heard cheering loudly in response to Kid Rock’s new lyrics and special tribute to Kirk. 

The Turning Point USA founder was assassinated on Sept. 10.

Charlie Kirk smiles onstage ahead of the Republican National Convention

Kirk is remembered for his outspoken political commentary and deep faith. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Kirk was remembered for his outspoken political commentary and deep faith.

Shortly after his death, Kid Rock criticized the mainstream media as "nuthouses" for continuing to fuel division.

"The mainstream media is fricking public enemy number one right now," he previously argued on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Kid Rock’s comments come following national debate over what drove Tyler Robinson, the suspect in Kirk's death, to allegedly want to kill the conservative activist.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

