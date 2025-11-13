Kid Rock honors Charlie Kirk by adding religious verse to country hit during rodeo performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kid Rock brought an unexpected yet powerful moment of faith and remembrance to the stage.



During his concert at the Hondo Rodeo Fest in Arizona over the weekend, Kid Rock honored the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk with a brand-new verse added to Cody Johnson’s chart-topping hit, "’Til You Can’t."

The country rocker, who filled in for Johnson as the singer recovered from surgery for a burst eardrum, took the stage before a packed arena.

What began as a standard set quickly turned into a moving tribute.

"Now, a few weeks ago, I woke up alone early on a Sunday morning and had this song stuck in my head," Kid Rock said, according to a fan video. "And in that moment, someone or something spoke to me and told me there was still a verse missing from this song and to get up and write it down. So I did."

As Kid Rock addressed the crowd, the large video screens behind him suddenly lit up with Kirk’s image during his tribute.

"And now I know exactly who was speaking to me that morning," Rock continued, his voice heavy with emotion.

The new verse focused on faith and forgiveness.

"There’s a book that is sitting in your house somewhere that could use some dusting off / There’s a man that died for all our sins / Hanging from the cross /

"You can give your life to Jesus / And He’ll give you a second chance /

"’Til you can’t, ’til you can’t."

The audience was heard cheering loudly in response to Kid Rock’s new lyrics and special tribute to Kirk.

The Turning Point USA founder was assassinated on Sept. 10.

Kirk was remembered for his outspoken political commentary and deep faith.

Shortly after his death, Kid Rock criticized the mainstream media as "nuthouses" for continuing to fuel division.

"The mainstream media is fricking public enemy number one right now," he previously argued on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Kid Rock’s comments come following national debate over what drove Tyler Robinson, the suspect in Kirk's death, to allegedly want to kill the conservative activist.