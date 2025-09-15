Kid Rock criticizes mainstream media 'nuthouses' after Kirk's assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Music legend Kid Rock, who played at former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump’s inaugurations, criticized mainstream media as "nuthouses" for continuing to fuel division following Charlie Kirk's assassination on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Monday.

"The mainstream media is fricking public enemy number one right now," he argued.

Kid Rock’s comments come amid national debate over what drove Tyler Robinson, the suspect in Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's death, to allegedly want to kill the conservative activist. Investigators are examining evidence as they search for a motive.

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT DEFENDS DEM RHETORIC LIKE CALLING TRUMP 'WANNABE HITLER' IN WAKE OF KIRK SHOOTING

While Democrats like Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett defended calling President Donald Trump a "wannabe Hitler," Kid Rock said as a "very vocal Trump supporter," that he relates to the media’s negative coverage of Kirk.

"They've called me a racist Nazi for years now," Kid Rock said. "But other people start to echo this – just people who write dumb articles who think, you know, I'm trash, and I hate my music, and they say he's just a racist Nazi."

The songwriter, who is credited for arranging a White House dinner between ardent Trump foe Bill Maher and Trump in April, explained the factors he believes lead to one "big echo chamber."

NETWORKS CAN'T FIND ANY BLAME FOR THE LEFT IN CHARLIE KIRK'S MURDER

"We understand that everyone on the left is not sick, but there are enough people in the media and enough of these crazy liberals, too, that just create this big echo chamber," he told host Jesse Watters.

While Kid Rock went on to say there is "a little bit of guilty on both sides" in the sharp political divide across the nation, he suggested that celebratory reactions following Kirk’s assassination are disproportionately coming from liberals.

DONALD TRUMP JR. WARNS POLITICAL VIOLENCE IS 'NOT GOING BOTH WAYS' AS HE MOURNS CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH

"They're supposed to be this inclusive, you know, this, that, and the other," the musician noted. "And they're the ones that don't want to talk and get along with anyone. Just don't even want to sit down and break bread."

When Watters asked Kid Rock what message he has for people who are still "celebrating" Kirk’s murder, the multi-time Grammy nominee cautioned against what could get "ugly."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You’re gonna keep it up, and you’re gonna run into the wrong people," he warned. "Some people I know, that aren't gonna play that mess. And it's not gonna be pretty. It's gonna be very ugly."