Charlie Kirk's murder the latest in increasing political violence nationwide, from PA governor to SCOTUS

Before Charlie Kirk was gunned down on a Utah college campus, political violence was already increasing domestically, from President Donald Trump's attempted assassination to the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion being attacked by an arsonist during Passover Seder.

Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck by a yet-unknown assassin as he addressed a massive crowd at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Kirk's death sparked international outrage and mourning from figures including Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Charlie Kirk was murdered for speaking truth and defending freedom," said Netanyahu, who called Kirk a "lion-hearted friend of Israel" who had been planning a trip to the Holy Land before he was assassinated.

Trump has faced two assassination attempts in recent years.

Ryan Routh, the suspect in the second alleged attempt, is currently in court in Fort Pierce, Fla., after he allegedly staked out a nearby golf course on which Trump was playing.

In 2024, Trump was shot in the ear by Thomas M. Crooks while he addressed a rally in Butler County, Pa.

Crooks, who had traveled from a Pittsburgh suburb, was shot dead by law enforcement, and Trump said he would have been killed if he hadn’t turned his head at the last second to describe a graphic on illegal immigration statistics.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a likely 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, was allegedly targeted in another attack earlier this year.

A man later identified as Cody Balmer of Dauphin County allegedly hopped a security fence, eluding Shapiro’s detail.

Shapiro, Pennsylvania first lady Lori Shapiro, their four kids and another family were in the governor’s mansion after just celebrating Passover hours before with members of Harrisburg’s Jewish community.

While no one was injured in the blaze, the historic home was severely damaged.

"I refuse to be trapped by the bondage that someone attempts to put on me by attacking us as they did here last night. I refuse to let anyone who had evil intentions like that stop me from doing the work that I love."

Balmer’s voter registration was "unaffiliated," according to The Associated Press, citing Pennsylvania State Police officials who also described the suspect’s use of Molotov cocktails and prior criminal charges.

Charged with terrorism, attempted murder and other offenses, Balmer allegedly walked an hour from nearby Penbrook to the governor’s mansion, at the far end of Front Street from the State Capitol.

After Kirk was shot, Shapiro condemned the attack, saying that Americans "must speak with moral clarity."

"The attack on Charlie Kirk is horrifying and this growing type of unconscionable violence cannot be allowed in our society," Shapiro said.

While running for governor in neighboring New York in 2022, EPA administrator Lee Zeldin was attacked onstage at a campaign event in Perinton, outside Syracuse.

Zeldin, joined by running mate Alison Esposito, was addressing rallygoers when a man identified as David Jakubonis walked on stage sporting a blunt object and shouted to the Republican: "You’re done."

Zeldin, a veteran of the Iraq War, quickly grabbed the man’s wrist and a short scuffle ensued, leaving him with what was described as a "scrape."

After Jakubonis was subdued, Zeldin finished his speech.

In 2022, Louisville Democratic Mayor Craig Greenberg and several campaign staffers were attacked by a gun-wielding assailant later allegedly identified as a social justice activist who was running for Metro Council in Kentucky’s largest city.

Quintez Brown was later sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges, according to the Justice Department.

Several shots were fired in the incident, and Greenberg’s clothing was grazed by a bullet, but there were no further injuries.

Brown allegedly wanted to kill Greenberg to prevent him from winning the election, according to The Associated Press.

On June 8, 2022, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was allegedly targeted by a California man upset with the ruling overturning Roe v. Wade via the Dobbs decision, as well as recent mass shooting incidents in the U.S.

Nicholas Roske planned to break into Kavanaugh’s Chevy Chase, Maryland, home and kill him before killing himself, according to reports.

When Roske arrived in the tony Washington suburb, he was noticed by U.S. Marshals stationed at the jurist’s home and left the scene before being arrested.