Leaders and influencers flood social media with tributes to Charlie Kirk as thousands pack Arizona memorial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A flood of tributes and reactions poured onto social media on Sunday as thousands packed State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for the memorial service honoring the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Influential voices — from members of Congress to media personalities — shared posts praising the turnout, Erika Kirk’s message of forgiveness and the event’s faith and patriotism.

CHARLIE KIRK'S BELIEF IN GOD AND THE WAY HE 'DEFENDED FAITH' IMPACTS SCORES OF YOUNG PEOPLE

JD Vance

JD Vance, who delivered remarks at the memorial, posted to X that Charlie Kirk was "a hero to this country and a faithful servant of God."

"Every day that we continue his mission is an honor to his memory," Vance said. "We've got it from here, my friend."

Elon Musk

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted several times on X about the memorial, including about how the arena was filled to capacity. He also hinted at an end to his feud with President Trump after their spectacular break-up.

"Every seat in this giant arena that isn’t roped off for security is packed to the ceiling. Honored to be here," Musk posted to X. "All for Charlie Kirk."

Musk also posted a photo of himself and President Trump talking at the memorial, which he captioned, "For Charlie."

TRUMP TO HONOR CHARLIE KIRK AT ARIZONA MEMORIAL, TENS OF THOUSANDS OF YOUNG CONSERVATIVES EXPECTED TO ATTEND

Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., made several remarks about the memorial, including a post with a video of the event along with a bible verse.

"‘Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him and he will do this: He will make your righteous reward shine like the dawn,’" Johnson wrote.

"Amen," he said in a separate post, replying to Elon Musk's photo with President Trump.

Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, praised Erika Kirk's remarks at her husband's memorial, and described her on-stage interaction with President Trump as a "beautiful, beautiful moment."

Sean Duffy

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted that thousands were at the memorial to "show up for Charlie, Erika and his two beautiful children."

"He fought for us, and now we will fight for him," Duffy said. "We love you, Charlie."

Dan Scavino Jr.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted to X about Trump's arrival at the memorial.

"President Trump and the White House team have arrived in Glendale, Arizona," Scavino said. "…WE ARE CHARLIE!!!

Eric Trump

Eric Trump posted a video arriving at the memorial on X, similarly saying, "We are all here Charlie!"

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga, reposted a video of Erika Kirk's remarks, calling her speech "truly amazing."

"Erika Kirk WOW!!!!! She is the leader we need and her entire speech was truly amazing!! God bless," Greene posted to X.

MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR ASSASSINATED TURNING POINT USA FOUNDER CHARLIE KIRK DRAWS TRUMP, MAJOR GOP FIGURES

Riley Gaines

American political activist Riley Gaines commented on the "outpouring of love for Christ and country from people all over the nation" at the memorial for Charlie Kirk.

"After listening to today's remarks and seeing the outpouring of love for Christ and country from people all over the nation, the ‘both sides’ argument is dead. No," Gaines posted to X.

Matt Van Swol

Matt Van Swol, a former nuclear scientist at the Department of Energy, posted to X that, "The worst mistake the Left has ever made was assassinating Charlie Kirk."

"We are witnessing the greatest revival of Western values in American history, and it is burning with the fury of 1,000 suns," he said. "Evil will regret that day for all eternity."

Alex Clark

Turning Point USA contributor Alex Clark praised Erika Kirk's "unbelievable poise and control," as well as the event planning of the Turning Point USA team.

"Unbelievable poise and control," Clark said along with a video of Erika Kirk. "Not to mention this woman just forgave her husband’s assassin in front of the entire world. For those who can’t wrap their minds around it … that’s what Christ did for you."

In a separate post, Clark said, "From an event planning standpoint this should have taken at least 6 months. From a security standpoint it should have taken at least 9. These kids working at Turning Point USA did it in 5 days. This staff continually does the impossible because a great leader told them they were capable and they could. So they did."

Kaizen Asiedu

Internet personality Kaizen Asiedu praised Erika Kirk's speech as "one of the most important, healing speeches in American history."

"Everyone needs to watch it," he added. "What an incredible woman."

In a separate X post, Asiedu said, "Not only is it remarkable that she said this, it’s also remarkable that everyone stood up. I was there — it was the longest standing ovation of the day. A movement that reacts to murder with truth and forgiveness is a healthy movement."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Sept. 10, Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University. In the days since, mourners across the country have filled social media with prayers and tributes, while communities have gathered at vigils to honor his legacy and show support after the conservative activist’s death.