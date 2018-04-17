Khloe Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner reveals story behind baby name True

Khloe Kardashian and beau Tristan Thompson revealed their baby girl's unique name via social media Monday: True Thompson. The name came as a surprise to fans online, but to the Kardashians it actually has a special meaning.

Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, explained in an Instagram post later that evening that the name True runs in the family.

"FUN FACT... my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton....my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!" Jenner wrote, sharing a photo of the dozens of pink balloons that filled what we can only assume is True's new room.

Khloe, 33, shared a similar photo of a room adorned with pink toys, balloons and flowers hours earlier when she announced her little girl's name. She also shared True's measurements on her website, writing that she was born on April 12, weighing 6 lbs., 13 oz., and measuring 21 inches in length.

As of Tuesday morning, nearly 5 million people have liked Khloe's Instagram photo and thousands of people commented, congratulating the couple.

"Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!" Khloe added.

"So happy for you Khloe," one fan wrote.

"Such a cute name!" another posted.

"So excited for you!!! Congratulations on your little bundle of joy!!" an Instagram user added.

The name True sparked a debate on social media – with many using the word to comment on recent cheating accusations against Thompson, 27.

Khloe has remained silent on the allegations after footage was published last week that appeared to show Thompson getting cozy with several other women. She went into labor just one day after the cheating reports surfaced.

Reports on Friday claimed Khloe had forgiven Thompson for his alleged infidelity.

“Khloé really wants to be able to forgive and trust Tristan again and have the life she hoped to have with him," a source told PEOPLE on Monday. “She doesn’t know if she’ll be able to do that, but that’s the goal."