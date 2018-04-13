Khloe Kardashian fans spot Gabrielle Union in Tristan Thompson 'cheating' photo, prompting explanation

Gabrielle Union is not even going to entertain the idea that she was in any way involved in Tristan Thompson's reported cheating scandal, despite being caught in the background of a photo that showcased his alleged infidelity this week.

The Shade Room posted a series of photos showing Thompson and another woman appearing to enter the Four Seasons hotel together -- just days before his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, gave birth to a baby girl. But Kardashian fans couldn't help but point out the surprise celebrity guest in one of the photos.

"Meanwhile, Gabrielle Union was spotted minding her business in the background of the footage of #TristanThirdTrimesterThompson & his side piece, but inquiring minds want to know -- what's the tea sis?" The Shade Room posted on Instagram, along with a screen grab of a smiling Union as she appears to be exiting a vehicle.

FANS BOO TRISTAN THOMPSON IN FIRST GAME SINCE ALLEGEDLY CHEATING ON PREGNANT KHLOE KARDASHIAN

"Gab was ready for paparazzi," one Instagram user joked.

"Meanwhile Gabrielle in the back happy af to go to her husbands room," another added, referring to Union's marriage to NBA star Dwayne Wade.

"Still cracking up Gabrielle union in the background," one user replied.

But to Union, the image was no laughing matter.

After several media reports surfaced and fans flooded Union's social media accounts with questions, the 45-year-old actress decided to reply to The Shade Room and shut the rumors down once and for all.

"Don't know her. Didn't see her," Union wrote in the comments section of The Shade Room's post. "I was enjoying my night with my mama and aunt. We ain't involved in this."

KHLOE KARDASHIAN GIVES BIRTH TO BABY GIRL AMID TRISTAN THOMPSON CHEATING SCANDAL, REPORTS SAY

The Shade Room posted a screen shot of Union's reply on Instagram, writing, "#TSRClearTheAir: #GabrielleUnion has officially #SteppedIntoTheShadeRoom to say she doesn’t know anything, she didn’t see anything. Basically, 🗣 “My name’s Bennett, and I ain’t in it!” 😩😂👀 Okurrrr!"

The photo received more than 350,000 likes and garnered thousands of comments from Union supporters.

"Class act 😩 leave gabby alone," one Instagram user replied.

"Goodnight leave gabby out of it," another wrote.

Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday, her first child with Thompson.

Photos of Thompson kissing a woman at PH-D Lounge in New York City were posted by The Daily Mail a day prior. TMZ also shared video from October appearing to show the basketball star kissing a woman at a DC hookah lounge. The same video also appeared to show Thompson touching and engaging with two other women. Kardashian was three months pregnant at the time.

But it looks like Kardashian is already ready to move on. According to PEOPLE, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has forgiven her Cleveland Cavaliers boyfriend over the accusations.

“[She] is feeling nothing but happiness right now,” a source told PEOPLE. “Absolutely nothing else matters.”