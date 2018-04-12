Khloe Kardashian gives birth to baby girl amid Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, reports say

Khloe Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday, her first child with Tristan Thompson, according to multiple reports.

The birth of the couple’s child comes as several reports emerged accusing Thompson, 27, of cheating on the reality star just days before Kardashian went into labor. Sources close to the Kardashian family told TMZ the new mother is devastated about the recent cheating allegations.

Kardashian, 33, gave birth at a hospital outside of Cleveland, TMZ first reported. The site reported Thompson was present for the birth. The official Twitter handle for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" also sent out a congratulatory tweeted to the couple.

"Congrats to our girl @khloekardashian on her baby girl! #KUWTK," the tweet read.

Kardashian is said to have gone "ballistic" when she discovered the rumors of his infidelity, but she did not want to deny Thompson the life experience of welcoming a child into the world, reports said.

Reports of Thompson’s cheating emerged earlier this week when the Daily Mail published a video allegedly of the NBA player kissing a woman at New York City’s Ph-D Lounge. Soon after, The Shade Room posted a separate video showing Thompson and the woman appearing to enter a hotel together.

TMZ also posted a video taken October 2017 of the 27-year-old basketball player appearing to cheat on Kardashian with two women in a Washington, D.C., nightly. Kardashian was about three months pregnant at the time.

Following reports of the cheating scandal, on Wednesday night, Thompson returned to Cleveland for a home basketball game and was booed by fans while on the court.

Khloe's baby is the latest bundle of joy to join the Kardashian-Jenner clan this year.

Sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian also welcomed daughters in the past several months.

Kim welcomed baby Chicago with husband Kanye West in January, while Jenner gave birth to her first child, Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott in February.