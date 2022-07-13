Expand / Collapse search
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson expecting a second baby via surrogate

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share their daughter, True, 4

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting another baby together.

Fox News Digital can confirm that the couple conceived their second child via surrogate in November. 

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family," a representative for Kardashian told Fox News Digital.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are reportedly welcoming their second child together via surrogate.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are reportedly welcoming their second child together via surrogate. (Photo by Jerritt Clark)

The couple have shared an on-and-off relationship for years with their last split being in December due to infidelity. The representative added that their second child was conceived before Kardashian knew that Thompson was having a baby with Maralee Nichols in December.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN AND TRISTAN THOMPSON BREAK UP AGAIN

The professional NBA player welcomed his son, Theo, while he was in a relationship with the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star, which led to their split.

TMZ reported that the child’s birth is "imminent," with another source adding that the child has already been born within the past day or two.

Kardashian and Thompson share their four-year-old daughter, True.

Kardashian and Thompson share their four-year-old daughter, True. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA)

Cameras caught the Kardashian family’s reaction to learning of Thompson’s latest cheating scandal on Hulu’s "The Kardashians."

Kim Kardashian spoke out during an episode and said, "The whole thing that is so sad is that [Khloé] wanted a baby boy. And now this girl is having f–king baby boy. A f–king random that he slept with one night? F–k him. I was so team him."

This is not Thompson’s first time being caught in a cheating scandal. In 2018, he cheated on Kardashian while she was pregnant with their daughter, True, 4, which pushed her into labor. 

 Kardashian and Thompson split in December due to infidelity.

 Kardashian and Thompson split in December due to infidelity. (Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

He was again caught up in drama in 2019 when he kissed Kylie Jenner’s, best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Thompson will now be a father-of-four with his oldest son, Prince, 5, he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. 

