Khloe Kardashian reveals baby name: True Thompson

It's True.

Khloe Kardashian has revealed the name of her baby girl with Tristan Thompson.

She wrote on Twitter on Monday, "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

Many may be surprised to see Kardashian, 33, has given her daughter her boyfriend's last name. Thompson, 27, was recently accused of cheating on the reality star.

Along with the name reveal, Kardashian showed a photo of a room adorned with pink toys, balloons and flowers.

Kardashian and her famous family have remained silent on the rumors after footage was published last week that appeared to show Thompson getting very cozy with several other women. Kardashian went into labor the day after the cheating reports surfaced.

She gave birth on Thursday, and her post revealing her daughter's name is the first time Kardashian has commented since she became the subject of news reports. On her app, she revealed the baby weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces at birth and was 21 inches long. The post of a birth announcement included the line, "Proud Parents Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson."

Kardashian and Thompson were rumored to have started their relationship back in September 2016. The pair confirmed, after much speculation, that she was pregnant in December 2017.

Reports on Friday claimed Kardashian had forgiven Thompson for his alleged infidelity. Her announcement, which prominently mentions the NBA star, seems to indicate that could be the case.

True Thompson joins cousins Chicago West, Kim Kardashian's daughter, and Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner's daughter, all of who were born in recent weeks.

While the name may sound unique, Kris Jenner revealed that True is actually a family name in a follow up post on her own Instagram.

"I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT... my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton....my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!" Jenner wrote Monday.