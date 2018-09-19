Khloe Kardashian is reportedly moving back to Cleveland with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly moving back to Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and the couple's 5-month-old daughter, True, according to multiple outlets.

Us Weekly reported Wednesday that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 34, and the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward, 27, will leave Los Angeles and relocate during the 2018 NBA season. The Cavaliers first preseason game is on Oct. 2.

E! News, citing a source, revealed that the pair is "planning" on making the move "in the next few weeks."

"They are doing better and have had a positive summer," the source told the outlet. "Khloe just doesn't trust him 100 percent or know what's going to happen."

The insider added that the Good American designer "will be based in Cleveland with True for the season" however she will "be coming to L.A. for work commitments and to see her family when she can."

A rep for Kardashian did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN AND TRISTAN THOMPSON ARE 'FULLY BACK TOGETHER' FOLLOWING CHEATING SCANDAL AND BABY: REPORT

Earlier this year, reports swirled that Kardashian was giving Thompson another chance following reports that he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter.

At the time, an insider revealed to US Weekly that the two were "fully back together," despite the fact that prior to their daughter's birth, videos and photos of the basketball star visibly cheating on the reality star with at least five different women surfaced back in April.

Fox News' Morgan Evans contributed to this report.