Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are 'fully back together' following cheating scandal and baby: report

Khloe Kardashian may be ready to give Tristan Thompson another chance following reports that he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

On Friday, an insider revealed to US Weekly that Kardashian and Thompson are "fully back together," despite the fact that prior to their daughter's birth, videos and photos of the basketball star visibly cheating on the reality star with at least five different women surfaced back in April.

Now that the two have reportedly decided to move on from the past, the source said that new mom thinks that “the whole world is against Tristan,” and “no one in her world is supporting Tristan and she’s still in love with him.”

According to the source, Kardashian has viewed the photos and videos of her boyfriend with the various other women.

“Those around Khloé are trying to be as supportive to her as they can. It’s hard because if everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloé,” the insider explained. “Luckily there’s this buffer time. She always planned to stay in Cleveland the first three months. Now with Tristan in the playoffs for possibly another month, no decision needs to be made right now.”

Rumors began to swirl that the couple may have gotten back together after the pair were snapped on Friday, laughing and chatting together at what appeared to be a lunch with friends in Cleveland.

According to TMZ, a week ago Kardashian was said to be "done" with her 27-year-old boyfriend and decided to stay in Cleveland for the baby while Thompson travels for the NBA playoffs. But things seemed have changed for the new mom in just a week.

Another source also confirmed to People on Friday that Thompson “is back at the Cleveland house” with Kardashian and their 3-week-old daughter, after it was reported that the basketball player was not allowed in the house following the days of True's birth.

“Khloé seems happy,” the source told People. “She loves being a mom. She’s focused on keeping her family together. She seems okay with Tristan — there’s no talk of a split.”

The news of Kardashian and Thompson's reported reconciliation comes after her family members, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, did interviews on "The Ellen Show" and commented Thompson's recent cheating allegations.

“It's so f—ed up," Kim said of the basketball player's cheating.

In another episode, Jenner explained that her daughter, the new mom, was "still figuring it out."

“I’m so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she’s such a good mom, and honestly I get so emotional,” she shared. “I was in Cleveland last week, it was snowing, and she was all nestled in the nursery and the baby. She’s just concentrating on that, just being a mom, her baby and that’s what her sisters are doing as well. She’s so excited about motherhood and trying to get the nursing thing down, which is a little tricky. She’s trying, she’s really trying. That was a little bit tricky when I was there … She’s figuring it out one day at a time, she’s just the best mom already. That baby is so cute, little True.”

Two days ago, Kardashian disabled her comments on her Instagram. The reason for her social media action is unknown.