Kevin Spacey grabs lunch alone days before court hearing in sexual assault lawsuit

Kevin Spacey was spotted on a solo lunch outing in West Hollywood amid his ongoing sexual assault lawsuit.

The 62-year-old actor, who donned a hat and sunglasses, was seen grabbing a bite to eat and reading a book on Tuesday.

Spacey has faced multiple sexual misconduct accusations since Anthony Rapp first came forward in 2017. He was later fired from "House of Cards" over the allegations.

The actor was also replaced in the movie, "All The Money In The World."

ANTHONY RAPP'S LAWSUIT AGAINST KEVIN SPACEY TO BE HEARD IN COURT

Spacey's solo outing came days before a court heard an oral argument on the actor's legal team's motion to exclude evidence before it is offered at trial.

The hearing was scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday via video conference before Judge Lewis A. Kaplan.

Rapp filed the lawsuit against the "House of Cards" star in September 2020.

In the lawsuit, Rapp detailed what he has said publicly about Spacey, that the older actor made a sexual advance to him when a teenage Rapp attended a party. When Rapp first made the accusation, Spacey issued a statement saying he didn’t remember the encounter but apologized.

Rapp initially filed the lawsuit with a co-plaintiff who went by the initials C.D. However, the judge dismissed C.D.'s accusations after the co-plaintiff failed to publicly disclose his identity. Rapp, however, is moving to trial.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.