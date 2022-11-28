Kevin Spacey cast in British indie film after being found not liable in sexual misconduct lawsuit

Kevin Spacey is set to appear in an upcoming indie British thriller. The project marks the actor’s first movie role since he was found not liable in a $40 million civil sexual misconduct lawsuit last month. It also comes a week after it was revealed that Spacey will be charged with seven further sex offenses in his U.K. lawsuit, all relating to the same alleged victim.

Fox News Digital confirmed on Monday that Spacey, 63, will star in a voice-only role in "Control," which is produced by Cupsogue Pictures. The film, written and directed by Gene Fallaize, is expected to conclude filming this week.

According to a press release, "Control" tells the story of the British government’s Home Secretary Stella Simmons – played by Lauren Metcalfe – "as she drives home one night whilst engaging in a secret love affair with the Prime Minister (Mark Hampton)."

Per the release, another man, played by Spacey, is aware of her secret and "has been badly affected by it, and he wants revenge on Stella for her part, so he plots to remotely-hijack her fully self-driving car, and takes control of it, forcing her on a rampage through the streets of London, using the car she’s trapped in as a deadly weapon."

In October, Spacey was found not liable in the lawsuit brought against him by actor Anthony Rapp. Spacey was accused of assault, battery and emotional distress stemming from an alleged incident in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old.

KEVIN SPACEY DECLARES ‘JUSTICE WAS DONE’ AFTER BEING FOUND NOT LIABLE IN ANTHONY RAPP SEX ABUSE LAWSUIT

Following the verdict of the trial, Rapp shared a note on Twitter, writing, "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have my case heard before a jury, and I thank the members of the jury for their service. Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the larger movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence.

"I pledge to keep on advocating for efforts to ensure that we can live and work in a world that is free from sexual violence of any kind. I sincerely hope that survivors continue to tell their stories and fight for accountability," he concluded.

Rapp initially made the accusations against Spacey in a Buzzfeed interview five years ago, to which Spacey issued a statement saying he did not remember the encounter, but also apologized for the incident.

When Rapp, a star on Broadway, filed the lawsuit against Spacey in 2020, the "American Beauty" actor denied the accusations.

The former "House of Cards" actor and Rapp, 50, both testified during the three-week trial. While on the stand, Rapp testified that Spacey invited him to a party at his apartment while they were both working on Broadway in the '80s.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Rapp said Spacey, who was 26 at the time, lured him into a bedroom after guests left and laid on top of him on a bed. Rapp then said he managed to get out from underneath Spacey and fled.

The "L.A. Confidential" star denied the allegation and said he would never be attracted to a teenager.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spacey is still facing another trial in London on claims he sexually assaulted multiple men in the U.K. He pleaded not guilty in July and is expected to go on trial next year.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Spacey will be charged with seven further sex offenses in Britain, all relating to the same alleged victim, U.K. prosecutors said. It brings the number of charges Spacey faces in the U.K. to 12.

Britain’s Crown Prosecution said that charges against Spacey are three of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The charges relate to incidents between 2001 and 2004.

According to Variety, "Control's" writer and director said while the controversy surrounding Spacey was "a consideration, I wouldn’t say it was a concern."

"He’s one of the greatest actors of our generation," Fallaize told the outlet "His personal life aside — it’s something I can’t comment on and have no knowledge of — it’s an opportunity to work with one of the acting greats." Per Variety, Fallaize wrote the script with Spacey in mind.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and The Associated Press contributed to this report.