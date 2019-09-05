Kevin Sorbo’s faith-based action film 'The Reliant' defends Second Amendment

Kevin Sorbo stars in a faith-based, politically driven action film that’s set for a one-night-only theatrical run.

The film, titled “The Reliant,” is based on a 2017 novel of the same name by author Patrick Johnston, who also wrote the screenplay. Both the film and the book deal heavily with questions of faith in God during a time of crisis, as well as one’s Second Amendment rights.

“After an innocent trip to the store ends in rioting and chaos, father of five, Rick (Kevin Sorbo) rushes home desperate to gather his family and find safety," the film’s official synopsis reads. "His plans are dashed when the very same armed men suddenly appear, led by the ruthless Jack (Brian Bosworth). Caught in the deadly crossfire, the children are forced to seek shelter in the surrounding woods."

The synopsis continues: “Alone and vulnerable, the children's faith and family bonds are pushed to the limit, especially those of the eldest daughter, Sophie (Mollee Gray), who questions the morality of gun ownership but soon learns that in God all things are good, including her family’s Second Amendment right to defend themselves. It is now up to the children to reclaim their home, find their parents and put an end to Jack's rampage.”

In the trailer for the film, civil unrest seems to explode in the family’s small town, prompting a hasty retreat to the safety of the woods. The film deals heavily with the concept of outlawing guns and, as the movie posits, leaving only outlaws armed and dangerous in the U.S.

Unfortunately for those hoping to see “The Reliant” in theaters, the window to do so is very limited. According to the film’s website, it will only be in theaters for one night on Oct. 24, 2019 in select theaters across the country.

The film was launched by way of an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign started by Johnston. A second campaign was launched after principle production ended in 2016 to help with post-production costs. On the second campaign’s page, Johnston warns Americans about the potential for the events in this movie to become a reality.

“We are one terrorist attack away from giving up our right to keep-and-bear-arms,” he writes. “With our government corporately willing to spurn the Constitution in so many ways, the Second Amendment is practically meaningless to our leaders. We need to reach the culture with this important message of the moral foundation for our natural right to defend ourselves.”