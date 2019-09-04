Dolly Parton, Christian duo For King & Country team up on song 'God Only Knows': God 'loves us'

Dolly Parton called it "one of the best songs" she'd ever heard -- and the collaboration with for King & Country on the song "God Only Knows" came after one of the Australian-born brothers saw "Dumplin'" on Netflix and was inspired to reach out to Parton.

"When I first heard ['God Only Knows'], I thought it was one of the best songs I'd heard," the "9 to 5" singer told the sibling duo, Joel and Luke, in a video documentary. "I came from a very spiritual background. My grandpa was a preacher so I grew up in the church and I love things that uplift people, and I pray every day that I can do that."

Parton, who joked that the collaboration will take the Australian duo from "Hollywood to Dollywood," explained she told her manager before hearing the song that she wanted to do more inspirational music.

"It was just like God said, 'Okay, why don't you sing on this song,'" she added, "and I just had this great feeling about it, that this was a good song for now for people."

Joel shared that they thought of how connected, yet lonely, the world is today as they wrote the song.

"People go through so many things now but God only knows what you're going through," said Parton, who plays a prostitute in the music video. "God knows when you're hurting, he knows all that."

The Smallbones also joined famed rapper and producer Timothy Zachary Mosely, known as "Timbaland," for a remix with vocals from Echosmith singer Sydney Sierota, who was thrilled about it.

"'God Only Knows' is such a special song, and I think we all constantly need the reminder that there's a God who knows and loves us," Sierota told Rapzilla. "We aren't doing this alone. There's so much love and meaning in the lyrics, and I'm honored that I get to be a part of it."

In 2017, Timbaland opened up about a supernatural encounter that brought him to God after overdosing on drugs.

"All I can tell you is that there was a light...I saw where I would be if I don't change, and where I could be if I did," he told Rolling Stone. "I'm very religious so I'm gonna put it in this terms, God done work on me. That's the best way I can put it. God did a lot of work on me, and when I looked in the mirror I saw a different person. I did some changing."