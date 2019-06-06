Expand / Collapse search
Kevin Hart freaks out over large dog on Australian morning show

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
Kevin Hart's interview on an Australian morning show literally went to the dogs.

Appearing on "Sunrise" on Thursday with "Secret Life of Pets" co-star Tiffany Haddish, Hart, 39, was thrown into a tizzy over a large, friendly pooch named Rockstar.

Hart had been paired with Rockstar while Haddish, 39, worked with a French bulldog named Dottie on a challenge in which each star had to groom, dress and pose with their canine for a selfie in under two minutes.

Hart was visibly alarmed when he spotted Rockstar, asking his hosts, "Have you got a mouthpiece for that one?'"

Haddish was unfazed and pet Rockstar briefly before dressing Dottie.

When "Sunrise" hosts David Koch and Samantha Armytage assured the comedian that Rockstar was friendly, he was unconvinced.

Hart avoided Rockstar and attempted to dress the adorable South African Bullmastiff from an arm's length away.

When Rockstar began to bark, Hart really lost it, shrieking, and running away from him and fleeing behind the set.

Armytage called Hart a "wuss." He eventually emerged and said, "I just want go on record ... that this is why white people die."

"You all stay right there and nobody take [sic] those dogs seriously at all," he said. "That dog would have snatched you all from the set!"