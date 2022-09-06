Kevin Federline addresses Britney Spears’ conservatorship: Jamie Spears 'saved her back then'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Federline is speaking out about his ex-wife Britney Spears and the pop star's 13-year-long conservatorship.

In an interview with "60 Minutes Australia," Federline claims that the "Toxic" singer’s father Jamie Spears "saved her back then."

In the sit-down interview, Federline was asked if he believes Jamie "saved" Spears’ life, to which he responded, "100%," adding, "I feel like he [Jamie] saved her back then."

Spears' conservatorship, which was overseen by Jamie, came to an end in November.

During the interview, Federline said he was never involved in her conservatorship.

"I wasn’t involved in any of it, so I really don’t know how the conservatorship came about. I don’t know whose decision it was," Federline said.

"All I know is, you have a family that is worried about their daughter and trying to do whatever they can to help her."

Federline — who shares sons Sean, 16 and Jayden, 15 with Spears — said that their sons were "so happy" when her conservatorship came to an end.

"Both of them were so happy for her, you know? Because it’s not always about what’s right. It’s about this is what [she] wanted, you know, [she] got," he said.

Although they were happy for their mother, Federline shared that his children decided to spend some time away from Spears.

"The boys have decided that they’re not seeing her right now," he said. "It’s been a few months since they’ve actually seen her."

Last week, Spears’ youngest son, Jayden, broke his silence on where his relationship with his mother stands.

"I 100% think this can be fixed," he said to filmmaker Daphne Barak, per the Daily Mail. "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again."

He also talked about his grandfather, Jamie, and said he "doesn't deserve all the hatred he is getting in the media. I love him, with all my heart. He was just trying to be a father."

He added: "At first he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter's dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long, probably why my [mom] was very angry about the whole situation that she was working for too long, and I personally think she was. She should have taken a break and relaxed."

Spears took to Instagram last week to respond to Jayden’s bombshell interview.

"I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you everyday for the rest of my life !!!!"

Jayden, Sean and their father were not in attendance at Spears’ June wedding to Sam Asghari. Federline has put their family drama on display over the past several months.

He shared and deleted private videos of Spears' interactions with her sons to his Instagram.

"I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos," he captioned the videos at the time.