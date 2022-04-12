Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline congratulates star on her pregnancy with Sam Asghari

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline is congratulating his former wife on her pregnancy with Sam Asghari.

Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told NBC News on Monday, "He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together."

The former backup dancer, 44, and Spears, 40, share two sons together: Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15. The couple was married from 2004-2007.

This will be the "Toxic" singer and Asghari’s first child together.

On Monday, Spears took to Instagram to announce that she is pregnant.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back," she began. "I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly,'" referring to Asghari, 28.

"So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

Her fiancé took to Instagram on Monday as well to confirm the news, sharing a picture of a family of lions with a caption detailing what fatherhood means to him.

"Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do," he wrote, adding a praying hands emoji.

Paris Hilton congratulated the star writing, "Congratulations sis!! I'm so excited for you! Love you!!!"

Spears has been open in the past about wanting to have another child.

In June 2021, she mentioned that during her conservatorship, she had an IUD in place, and her conservators wouldn’t let her "go to the doctor and take it out."

Spears addressed the court in a hearing at the time regarding her conservatorship and laid into the legal guardianship, calling it "abusive" and saying it's left her "traumatized" and "depressed."

She also alleged that the team managing her and her conservatorship — her father Jamie in particular — has been extremely restrictive over her life and has limited her life in various ways.

"I would like to progressively move forward, and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby," she said when asking Judge Brenda Penny to terminate the conservatorship. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby."

The star said that she has an intrauterine device (IUD) — a long-term form of contraception — inside of her body to prevent her from becoming pregnant.

"I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby," Spears continued. "But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children."

Spears' conservatorship was terminated in November. Spears and Asghari met in 2016 on the set of her music video for the song "Slumber Party."