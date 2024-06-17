Kevin Costner’s ‘Field of Dreams’ and ‘Bull Durham’ movies followed the actor’s real-life baseball aspirations

The "Field of Dreams" game will not take place at the iconic stadium this year, but it will still be happening. The MLB chose to move the game to Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, to hold a Negro League tribute game on June 20.

The stadium that was used to film the movie in Dyersville, Iowa, has been a popular attraction visited by fans of the movie since the film was released. In 2021, the MLB hosted the first MLB game at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Kevin Costner himself, who starred in the classic film, made an appearance at the inaugural game, played by the White Sox and the Yankees. The game returned to the stadium in 2022, but construction at the stadium prevented the MLB's return in 2023.

"Field of Dreams" is not Costner's only famous sports movie and is not even his only baseball movie. The actor's love for baseball and his real-life aspirations to play on a professional level led him to continue to seek out movies about the sport.

"I get asked a lot if baseball is important to me. The short answer: Yes," he wrote on Instagram in honor of MLB opening day. "The long answer: There is something beautiful and poetic about this great American pasttime. That it returns every year and gets our hearts racing like we haven’t experienced it all the year before. I just love it."

Here's a look at other sports movies starring Costner.

"Chasing Dreams"

Costner first dipped his toe in the world of sports movies in the 1982 film, "Chasing Dreams," in which he had a small role as the main character's older brother.

The movie focuses on a teenage boy living on a farm, who realizes his talent for baseball after befriending a college baseball coach.

"American Flyers"

One of Costner's earliest roles, which put him on the path to becoming a sought-after leading man, was "American Flyers," in 1985. In the film, Costner plays Marcus, who enters a grueling bike race through the Rocky Mountains, which leads to the reunification of their family.

The film also stars Jennifer Grey and David Marshall Grant.

"Bull Durham"

Costner starred in his second baseball movie, "Bull Durham," in 1988. In the film, he portrays a veteran baseball player brought in to coach a rookie pitcher in the minor leagues.

Also starring Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins, the film was a huge commercial success, raking in over $50 million at the global box office. It is often referred to as one of the best sports movies made, landing at number one on Sports Illustrated's list of Greatest Sports Movies, and number three on The Moving Arts Film Journal's list of 25 Greatest Sports Movies of All-Time.

"When I read that script, I knew it was great. Problem was, we couldn’t get anyone to make that," Costner said in June 2023. "Ron Shelton, who wrote it, took it around to all the studios twice, and everybody rejected it. And there was a moment where both [he] and I had to say, ‘Well, I guess no one’s gonna make this.'"

"Field of Dreams"

In 1989's classic movie, "Field of Dreams," Costner plays a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield to honor his late father, a huge baseball fan. The idea came to him after he heard a voice whispering, "If you build it, he will come," when walking through the cornfield late one night.

Soon enough, the field begins to attract the ghosts of baseball legends who have passed, such as "Shoeless" Joe Jackson. The film was a major success, earning three Academy Award nominations, including best picture, and grossing over $84 million at the global box office.

"I had a notion about this movie. I was very grateful to be cast in it. I remember distinctly reading it on my couch and thinking I really want to do this movie," he told Film Review Magazine in June 2022. "I remember thinking, what a beautiful (film). I felt like I had a giant secret. I knew a year from then everyone else would know the secret. As for it being classic, I feel if you don’t feel like the movie you’re working on has a chance at greatness, you shouldn’t do it."

"Tin Cup"

In 1996's "Tin Cup," Costner plays a former pro golfer who is forced to end his professional career due to his bad behavior. He later returns to compete on the PGA Tour, in order to win the heart of a potential love interest and stick it to his former colleagues.

The movie also stars Don Johnson and Rene Russo, and was a box office success, bringing in $53 million worldwide. It turns out that Costner was close to turning down the role and only accepted it after being convinced by his-then talent agent, telling Gold Digest in June 2023 it ended up being "literally one of the best things I ever did in my life."

"I wasn’t going to do ‘Tin Cup.’ Not because I didn’t think it was good, not because I didn’t think it was great. It was, I could see it," Costner told the outlet. "But I was going through a divorce and I had just finished the longest movie in history. The average movie films for 40-60 days and I had just done 157 days on ‘Waterworld.’ And I was really low. . . . I was down, my heart was on the ground."

"For Love of the Game"

Costner returned to baseball movies when he played Billy Chapel, a 40-year-old pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, in the 1999 movie "For Love of the Game." Chapel is having the game of a lifetime, pitching a no-hitter, or when a pitcher strikes out every batter from the other team.

In the midst of his stellar game, Chapel begins to think about his tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend Jane, who is on the verge of leaving him.

In addition to Costner, the film has a stacked cast, with Kelly Preston portraying Jane and J.K. Simmons portraying the manager of the team. Brian Cox and John C. Reilly are also in the movie, portraying different characters.

In an interview on the "Bill Simmons Podcast" in September 2019, Costner explained he "was throwing 200 to 300 pitches a day for about 18 days" while filming the movie, and worked with an actual trainer for the Yankees to accurately simulate gameplay.

"The Upside of Anger"

Costner plays a retired baseball player-turned-sports radio host in the 2005 movie "The Upside of Anger." Following his retirement, his character, Denny, starts a romance with his neighbor, who is angry at the world since her husband left her and her family for his secretary.

The movie stars many award-winning stars, including Joan Allen, Keri Russell, Evan Rachel Wood and Alicia Witt.

"Draft Day"

Costner stepped into a different position in the sports world when he portrayed Sonny Weaver Jr. in 2014's "Draft Day."

Weaver Jr. is the general manager of the Cleveland Browns football team who makes a risky decision while trying to figure out who to recruit to the team.

The movie also stars Jennifer Garner, the late Chadwick Boseman and Frank Langella.

"McFarland, USA"

In 2015, Costner took on the role of Jim White, a track and field coach who moves to a predominantly Hispanic area where he forms a cross-country running team – later discovering his students are great runners.

The film was based on a true story, and received positive reviews from critics and audiences, grossing over $45 million at the worldwide box office.